News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Island Village Montessori to Host Open House at Venice and Sarasota Campuses
High-Performing School Accepting Applications for 2017-2018 School Year
Sponsored by the Sarasota County School District and one of the oldest charter schools in the county, IVMS emphasizes the skills required to succeed in today's world. Rather than being test-oriented within a narrow curriculum, IVMS teachers encourage their students to explore concepts deeply and thoroughly. Academic programs are divided into Elementary (grades K-5) and Secondary (grades 6-12), and follow the Montessori philosophy and methodology. Before- and after-school programs are also available.
While American Montessori schools can cost up to $14,000 per year for tuition and other fees, IVMS provides its longstanding tradition of quality education at no cost to students. "We were founded on the belief of providing the opportunity for a Montessori education to all students – no matter their socioeconomic status," said Jennifer Ocana, Executive Director of IVMS. "We proudly deliver the highly sought-after Montessori experience to the community."
The school has recently earned accreditation by the Southern Association of College & Schools. This means that the institution has: (1) a mission appropriate to higher education, (2) resources, programs, and services sufficient to accomplish and sustain its mission, (3) clearly specified educational objectives that are consistent with its mission and appropriate to the degrees it offers, and that it is (4) successful in assessing its achievement of these objectives and demonstrating improvements.
The open house event will showcase the school's holistic education environment, introduce faculty members and staff to the community, and unveil the Venice location's newly constructed building for drama, dance and music classes and performances. The open enrollment period for the 2017-2018 school year ends on Monday, February 20, 2017.
About Island Village Montessori
Island Village Montessori (IVMS) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation, public charter school. In 2001, IVMS opened its doors in Venice with 175 elementary and 35 pre-kindergarten students. In 2005, the school expanded with a Sarasota campus. Today, over 730 students attend IVMS programs combined. IVMS has earned the status of "high-performing charter school" by the Florida Department of Education since its inception. For more information, visit IslandVillage.org
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
Contact
Shelby Isaacson
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse