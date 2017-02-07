News By Tag
IMS has Positive Impact on Mold Cleaning with More Powerful Low VOC Aerosols
New Aerosols Can Bypass California's Rigorous Propositon 65 Labeling Standards.
IMS C-Foam Foaming Citrus Mold Cleaner is an aggressive, drip-resistant foaming cleaner. The foam stays in place for minutes – allowing time for the solvents to dissolve the grease or contaminant. The biodegradable, citrus-based foam is low in toxicity and is not flammable as sprayed. C-Foam is expected to find application where cleaning ability, low flammability and low toxicity are valued, and fast evaporation is not required.
IMS LT-65 is a low-VOC spray mold cleaner that offers very good cleaning ability and very fast evaporation with very low toxicity. VOC content is low enough not to trigger VOC reporting – even under California's rigid standards. LT-65's will be useful where low toxicity and low VOC content are valued, where cleaning ability and evaporation rate cannot be compromised, and where a flammability hazard can be managed.
For more information on C-Foam, please visit us at https://www.imscompany.com/
For more information on LT-65 click on https://www.imscompany.com/
For information about the IMS C-FOAM™ and LT-65,
Email: sales@imscompany.com or contact IMS Company, 10373 Stafford Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023-5296. Phone 800-537-5375. Fax 888-288-6900
About IMS Company
IMS® Company, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, has provided quality products to the plastic processing industry for over 67 years. The company specializes in innovative solutions for all types of plastics processing problems. In addition to providing quality molding accessories, equipment, and refurbishing services, IMS® offers a toll-free hotline for engineering and technical support.
http://www.imscompany.com
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ORDER LINE: 800.537.5375
TECH-SUPPORT TOLL-FREE HOTLINE: 866.IMS.9001
