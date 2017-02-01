Country(s)
Telliant Systems Exhibits at HIMSS17, Continuing our Healthcare IT Excellence Transformation
Look for Telliant Systems at Booth # 2993 on the HIMSS17 exhibit floor in Orlando, FL
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Telliant Systems will showcase our health IT product services to the exhibition floor for the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. from Feb. 19–23, 2017. More than 40,000 healthcare industry professionals are expected at the conference, where they will gain expert insights during the exchange of innovative ideas and best practices in improving health through IT.
"As an exhibitor, Telliant Systems is looking forward to having the opportunity to connect and discuss with HIMSS17 attendees about the unique qualifications and services we offer within the healthcare IT industry," said Seth Narayanan, CEO and Founder of Telliant Systems. Seth added, "The exceptional educational programs HIMSS provides, including the Clinical and Business Intelligence and Revenue Cycle Knowledge Centers, Connected Health Experience, and the Interoperability Showcase, are great sources to see the latest cutting-edge health IT products. Attendees are sure to find the right answers for their Healthcare IT needs."
"We know the HIMSS Annual Conference is where the brightest minds in health and IT meet, and our exhibit floor offers the latest technologies and education sessions to help generate new ideas during the conference. In addition, the exhibition floor is open three days, at least eight hours each day, during HIMSS17, so that exhibitors have more time to meet with attendees. We are always honored to welcome all of our exhibitors to the conference and appreciate their contributions to our collaborative efforts to transform health and healthcare with IT," said Karen Malone, vice president, meeting services, HIMSS North America.
Telliant will be showcasing their extensive expertise in Healthcare IT. Healthcare IT is one of our Centers of Excellence with services and solutions in EHR, Health Information Exchange, Revenue Cycle Management, and Healthcare Analytics. Telliant customer partners are comprised of organizations from many industries, such as healthcare, financial services, banking, HRIS, education & training, insurance, retail, and government. Telliant offers information technology, consulting, and turn-key project services with a global engagement and delivery models that are customized to suit the diverse needs of our clients.
About Telliant
Telliant Systems, based in Alpharetta, GA, offers a full range of services to customers in North America and across the globe. Telliant offers a diverse selection of information (http://telliant.com/
