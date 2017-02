EM ROSSI "Empty Space" Music Video To Premiere February 7 via HUFFINGTON POST

Follow Up To "Young Hearts," which Charted Top 5 in Five Countries With Nearly 3 Million Views. Song Produced by Jim McGorman (Kate Voegele, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne, Cher). Grammy Showcase Set For February 8 at The Study in Hollywood.

Em Rossi

Contact

1888 Media

***@1888media.com 1888 Media

End

-- Following the worldwide success of her breakthrough music videos, ",' and "," which both topped the YouTube charts in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, and Italy, 18-year-old singer/songwriterpremiered her latest single, "," on February 7 viaHaving collaborated with producer, known for his work with Avril Lavigne, Cher, Michelle Branch and Kate Voegele, to record the powerful song, Rossi teamed up with indie film director, of FuseHouse Media, to bring the emotional vibrancy of "Empty Space" to life. Shot on location at Point Dume and Malibu Creek State Park in Malibu, the stunning visuals elegantly mirror the song's emotional journey. Rossi explains, "Emptiness and loneliness are simple concepts when based in physical reality. I wanted the simplicity of the video to reflect the story told through the lyrics of the song."Em is a star on the rise. Over the past twelve months, she's received multi-format radio airplay, including inflight programming with top artists onand, and made a number of TV appearances, including a taped concert special, in which she opened for the multi-platinum, JUNO award-winning Canadian band,, that was made available via Comcast XFINITY On Demand to 24 million homes. Complimenting the airplay and TV coverage, her songs were featured in the motion pictures,(MarVista Entertainment)(WWE Studios) and Momentum Pictures'directed by, who invited her to perform at the movie premiere. She was also invited to perform the National Anthem for sporting events at UCLA, USC, Stanford and Avaya Stadium and became a Partner Artist with rising music app company,, whereby she quickly amassed a large following, laying the groundwork for the release of "Empty Space."On the home front, Rossi will play an intimate showcase at The Study in Hollywood, CA on February 8. The following night, she'll walk the red carpet at the Annual Whole Foods'Grammy event at OHM Nightclub at Hollywood & Highland., along with special guests The Reluctant Apostles, featuring Katey Sagal, and Grammy nominees, Rene Marie, and La Santa Cecilia, are set to perform.Huffington Post Premiere http://www.huffingtonpost.com/ michael-bialas/ video-premie... http://www.emrossi.com