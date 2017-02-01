News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
EM ROSSI "Empty Space" Music Video To Premiere February 7 via HUFFINGTON POST
Follow Up To "Young Hearts," which Charted Top 5 in Five Countries With Nearly 3 Million Views. Song Produced by Jim McGorman (Kate Voegele, Michelle Branch, Avril Lavigne, Cher). Grammy Showcase Set For February 8 at The Study in Hollywood.
Having collaborated with producer Jim McGorman, known for his work with Avril Lavigne, Cher, Michelle Branch and Kate Voegele, to record the powerful song, Rossi teamed up with indie film director Aidan Magarian, of FuseHouse Media, to bring the emotional vibrancy of "Empty Space" to life. Shot on location at Point Dume and Malibu Creek State Park in Malibu, the stunning visuals elegantly mirror the song's emotional journey. Rossi explains, "Emptiness and loneliness are simple concepts when based in physical reality. I wanted the simplicity of the video to reflect the story told through the lyrics of the song."
Em is a star on the rise. Over the past twelve months, she's received multi-format radio airplay, including inflight programming with top artists on United and American Airlines, and made a number of TV appearances, including a taped concert special, in which she opened for the multi-platinum, JUNO award-winning Canadian band, The Tenors, that was made available via Comcast XFINITY On Demand to 24 million homes. Complimenting the airplay and TV coverage, her songs were featured in the motion pictures, Bridal Boot Camp (MarVista Entertainment)
https://www.youtube.com/
On the home front, Rossi will play an intimate showcase at The Study in Hollywood, CA on February 8. The following night, she'll walk the red carpet at the Annual Whole Foods' Whole Planet Foundation Grammy event at OHM Nightclub at Hollywood & Highland. Kris Kristofferson, along with special guests The Reluctant Apostles, featuring Katey Sagal, and Grammy nominees, Rene Marie, and La Santa Cecilia, are set to perform.
Huffington Post Premiere http://www.huffingtonpost.com/
http://www.emrossi.com
Contact
1888 Media
***@1888media.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse