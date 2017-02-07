News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Expansion into Rochester, New York with Super 9 Pro SC
Soccer Club in Upstate N.Y. Adds Pro Development Team for UPSL Northeast Entry
Super 9 Pro SC will play in the UPSL beginning with the 2018 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Soccer has a rich history in Rochester, and we know that competition will fuel competitive play and fan support as teams compete for market share both on and off the field. Super 9 has a solid reputation as a Youth Development Academy. They have positioned themselves into the UPSL, and now have in place a system that bodes well for their club, their goals and their players' futures. The ownership has a vision for his club, a commitment to the community and we're proud to have Super 9 Pro SC in the UPSL's Northeast Conference. We wish Super 9 Pro SC the best of luck as they prepare between now and their 2018 kickoff."
Super 9 Pro SC is owned by Viktor Paco, 42, a former professional soccer player in Europe and North America. Paco settled in the Rochester, New York area after a brief stint with the Rochester Rhinos (USL) at the finish of his playing career.
Born in Albania, Paco (pronounced Pash-oh) scored more than 150 goals in 17-plus seasons across Europe, including stays in Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Israel and Turkey. He played for Albania's Under-21s and had four caps for the Men's National Team.
Super 9 Pro SC Owner and President Viktor Paco said, "We are excited about joining the UPSL. It's a natural fit for our organization. The best players from our academy teams now have the opportunity to graduate out of the youth system and play for the first team, a first team that can enable them to pursue a pathway to a professional soccer career within the environment they were raised in. Additionally, our homegrown academy players that are now playing at colleges and universities around the country have an opportunity to come back and play in a competitive league platform where they can showcase their skills and achieve higher levels with their game."
UPSL Northeast Conference Manager Paul Lapointe said, "I'm thrilled that Rochester is the first to respond to the UPSL and our vision of the northeast. Rochester is in great geographical position to attract more teams, and Super 9 Pro SC is a perfect fit to support the UPSL as it initiates national expansion. The UPSL model is certainly one to look at as an extension for clubs across America."
Paco started Super 9 Soccer Development Academy in 2006 with a handful of children and has grown the club to more than 150 players with boys and girls teams ranging from Under-8s through Under-19s.
Paco owns NSCAA National, Advanced National and Premier coaching diplomas and has been recognized as a Distinguished Certified Coach. His teams are regulars at state, regional and national youth cup competitions.
Super 9 Pro SC will be announcing tryouts in the coming weeks. The club currently is reviewing venue options for the 2018 season.
About Super 9 Pro Soccer Club
Super 9 Pro Soccer Club is an American Soccer club based in Rochester, New York and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Super 9 Pro SC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.
Contact:
Viktor Paco
Email: viktor@Super9.org
(585) 503-4340
http://www.super9.org
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccernews.com
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
