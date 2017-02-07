 
News By Tag
* MLS
* Usl
* UPSL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

United Premier Soccer League Announces Expansion into Rochester, New York with Super 9 Pro SC

Soccer Club in Upstate N.Y. Adds Pro Development Team for UPSL Northeast Entry
 
 
Super9_ProSC
Super9_ProSC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
MLS
Usl
UPSL

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is excited to announce that Super 9 Pro Soccer Club, based in Rochester, New York, is the league's first Northeast Conference team.

Super 9 Pro SC will play in the UPSL beginning with the 2018 Spring Season.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "Soccer has a rich history in Rochester, and we know that competition will fuel competitive play and fan support as teams compete for market share both on and off the field. Super 9 has a solid reputation as a Youth Development Academy. They have positioned themselves into the UPSL, and now have in place a system that bodes well for their club, their goals and their players' futures. The ownership has a vision for his club, a commitment to the community and we're proud to have Super 9 Pro SC in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.  We wish Super 9 Pro SC the best of luck as they prepare between now and their 2018 kickoff."

Super 9 Pro SC is owned by Viktor Paco, 42, a former professional soccer player in Europe and North America. Paco settled in the Rochester, New York area after a brief stint with the Rochester Rhinos (USL) at the finish of his playing career.

Born in Albania, Paco (pronounced Pash-oh) scored more than 150 goals in 17-plus seasons across Europe, including stays in Spain, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Israel and Turkey. He played for Albania's Under-21s and had four caps for the Men's National Team.

Super 9 Pro SC Owner and President Viktor Paco said, "We are excited about joining the UPSL. It's a natural fit for our organization. The best players from our academy teams now have the opportunity to graduate out of the youth system and play for the first team, a first team that can enable them to pursue a pathway to a professional soccer career within the environment they were raised in. Additionally, our homegrown academy players that are now playing at colleges and universities around the country have an opportunity to come back and play in a competitive league platform where they can showcase their skills and achieve higher levels with their game."

UPSL Northeast Conference Manager Paul Lapointe said, "I'm thrilled that Rochester is the first to respond to the UPSL and our vision of the northeast. Rochester is in great geographical position to attract more teams, and Super 9 Pro SC is a perfect fit to support the UPSL as it initiates national expansion. The UPSL model  is certainly one to look at as an extension for clubs across America."

Paco started Super 9 Soccer Development Academy in 2006 with a handful of children and has grown the club to more than 150 players with boys and girls teams ranging from Under-8s through Under-19s.

Paco owns NSCAA National, Advanced National and Premier coaching diplomas and has been recognized as a Distinguished Certified Coach.  His teams are regulars at state, regional and national youth cup competitions.

Super 9 Pro SC will be announcing tryouts in the coming weeks. The club currently is reviewing venue options for the 2018 season.

About Super 9 Pro Soccer Club

Super 9 Pro Soccer Club is an American Soccer club based in Rochester, New York and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Super 9 Pro SC will compete in the UPSL's Northeast Conference.

Contact:
Viktor Paco
Email: viktor@Super9.org
(585) 503-4340
http://www.super9.org

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Source:United Premier Soccer League
Email:***@upslsoccernews.com
Tags:MLS, Usl, UPSL
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share