February 2017





Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Network to 48 Lines Capable of 100Gbps

Whitelabel has now increased our data centers capabilities by expanding to 48 lines capable of 100Gbps each.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- With the expansion of business comes the need to use more resources. While both 10G and 40G have been commonplace 100 Gigabit (100G) is slowly becoming the new standard for transport, as the feild moves forward and requires the comsumption of more resources. The declining costs of 100G implementation is such that the lowest cost per transmitted bit now lies in 100G. 100G capabilities purely allows businesses the flexibility for unprecedented expansion as bandwidth needs increase.

With that being said Whitelabel ITSoloutions looks to remain in the forefront to cover your business needs even before you know you need it. While most data centers run lines of 10Gbps or 40Gbps repectively, Whitelabel ITSolutions knows and understands the importance of speed and capability.

Recently our data center has enlarged our fiber network to 48 fiber lines all with the ability to send and receive 100Gbps on any given single network line. Making us one of the most capable data centers in the Tr-State area to handle all of your businesses needs.


http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/

Whitelabel ITSolutions
2014254060
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Email:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Posted By:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Email Verified
