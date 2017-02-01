News By Tag
Whitelabel ITSolutions Expands Network to 48 Lines Capable of 100Gbps
Whitelabel has now increased our data centers capabilities by expanding to 48 lines capable of 100Gbps each.
With that being said Whitelabel ITSoloutions looks to remain in the forefront to cover your business needs even before you know you need it. While most data centers run lines of 10Gbps or 40Gbps repectively, Whitelabel ITSolutions knows and understands the importance of speed and capability.
Recently our data center has enlarged our fiber network to 48 fiber lines all with the ability to send and receive 100Gbps on any given single network line. Making us one of the most capable data centers in the Tr-State area to handle all of your businesses needs.
http://whitelabelitsolutions.com/
Whitelabel ITSolutions
2014254060
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
