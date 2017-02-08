 
Introducing Franchise Opportunities From Aether Estate Sales THE MODERN ESTATE SALE EXPERIENCE

 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- We are proud to announce the offering of a new, innovative and unique franchise, AETHER ESTATE SALES.

Since the beginning, Aether Estate Sales have attracted crowds. With lines averaging between 100- 300 people, regulars show up hours early to sign in and wait, but they don't mind. They know the value their wait earns them on thousands of items.

Lee and Tiffany Parson, owners of Aether Estate Sales, are excited to share the concept of their successful business with others through franchising.

"It all started in the Fall of 2013. I had never been to an estate sale before, but happened to stop by one being held at a nearby town," Lee says. "The unprofessional presentation, the messy and unorganized state of the house, and their pricing system of using masking tape and markers really stuck in my head. It was like a garage sale. I knew there had to be a more professional approach to putting on an event like this. This was someone's entire life up for sale, and it deserved the respect of a job well done. I visited several estate sales over the following months and saw the same unprincipled approach at each and every sale."

At this point, Lee knew what his next venture would be. He spent the next few months putting together a business plan and began developing a brand that would redefine the industry. In late 2013, Aether Estate Sales was born.

An Aether estate sale is nothing like your grandma's yard sale. Aether Estate Sales is a franchise that offers full-service, in-home, modern estate sale experiences. We offer full point of sales, including inventory tracking and bar coding systems.

Our services let Aether provide the most efficient and profitable way to sell a lifetime of possessions.

The Aether standard is more than just a complete estate sale services. It's the professionalism and tenacity of the stellar Aether crew. Their training helps them price with accuracy, stage with elegance, and provide customer service with a smile. Aether offers a premium brand with personal interaction that cannot be replicated online or in an auction house. It's why their satisfied client list is always expanding, and why their customers keep coming back, week after week.

With Aether Estate Sales, franchisees get the benefits of an established brand and standardization, with continued support and collaboration. "There is nothing like it in our marketplace," says Lee Parson," I feel like we are really introducing the nation to a whole new way of shopping."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT JOHN ROSS AT: INFO@AETHERESTATESALES.COM
(800) 965-2707

SUPPORT DOCK

AETHER ESTATE SALES CO.
Revolutionizing the industry with fully barcoded, on-site estate sales.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN 46038
PO Box 7200 • (Fishers)
(317) 567-2319 (tel:(317)%20567-2319)

NAPLES, FL 34108
(239) 451-3137 (tel:(239)%20451-3137)

We redefine the industry standard.

www. (http://www.aetherestatesales.com/)AETHERESTATESALES.com

JOHN ROSS
john@aetherestatesales.com
JOHN ROSS
john@aetherestatesales.com
Estate Sales, Franchise Opportunities
Business
Indianapolis - Indiana - United States
Companies
Click to Share