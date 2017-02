Wine & Design Expands New York Footprint With a Brand New Studio Opening

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates New Brooklyn Location with Five Days of Festivities

Kayla Hockman

khockman@konnectagency.com

--, the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, is continuing its national expansion with the opening of its newest studio in Brooklyn. To celebrate the latest location,is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Friday, February 10 to Tuesday, February 14 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers.Studio owner, Audrey Churchill, is bringing her artistry and talent to her hometown of Brooklyn. Churchill is the daughter of the late Savannah Churchill, the queen of R&B in the 1940's. She has been a risk manager and insurance broker for the past 30 years and is excited to bringunique paint and sip concept to the area. With the help of her family, she is committed to giving back to the community and partnering with local schools to offer fundraising opportunities and art programs for kids."I lovebranding and overall aesthetic which pairs seamlessly with my vision for what I've always wanted as a business owner," said Churchill, studio owner. "The community is one of my main priorities and I want this studio to be known as a fun place of gathering for friends and families in the Brooklyn area."With more than 70 locations across the country,is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price,is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special."Brooklyn is an area that treasures artistic value which makes it the perfect hotspot for our newest location in our nationwide expansion," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of. "We're elated to have Audrey on board to bringto the region and we are certain that her studio will be exceptionally successful."Brooklyn studio is located at 218 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (718) 510-6477, email fortgreene.ny@ wineanddesign.com or visit http://wineanddesign.com/ locations/brooklyn The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:Friday, February 10 –5:30 p.m. Reception & Ribbon Cutting CeremonyAll Adult Classes $30, goodies bags for first 10 people to book a classSaturday, February 11 –3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.Adults $30, Kids (6-14) $15, kids under 6 free with a paid adultSunday, February 12 –11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (choice your painting): Adults $30, Jazz music and discounted wineSunday, February 12 –6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.$30 BOGO classes for all ages - fun for the entire family!Monday, February 13 –3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: $15 classes for kids (ages 6-12) includes 1 slice of pizza and a goodie bagTuesday, February 14 –Classes at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.: $50 per person including canvas painting, wine glasses, a ½ carafe of wine per couple, and a surprise goodie bag for each couple.###provides "memories and a masterpiece"in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art.accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, supper clubs and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization;and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com.is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.