Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Wine & Design Expands New York Footprint With a Brand New Studio Opening

Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates New Brooklyn Location with Five Days of Festivities
 
 
Wine & Design Logo
Wine & Design Logo
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Wine & Design, the leading paint and sip franchise that provides chic, upbeat spaces for memories and masterpieces, is continuing its national expansion with the opening of its newest studio in Brooklyn. To celebrate the latest location,  Wine & Design is inviting the community to five days of festivities starting Friday, February 10 to Tuesday, February 14 packed with themed parties, discounted classes, giveaways and other special offers.

Studio owner, Audrey Churchill, is bringing her artistry and talent to her hometown of Brooklyn. Churchill is the daughter of the late Savannah Churchill, the queen of R&B in the 1940's. She has been a risk manager and insurance broker for the past 30 years and is excited to bring Wine & Design's unique paint and sip concept to the area. With the help of her family, she is committed to giving back to the community and partnering with local schools to offer fundraising opportunities and art programs for kids.

"I love Wine & Design's branding and overall aesthetic which pairs seamlessly with my vision for what I've always wanted as a business owner," said Churchill, studio owner. "The community is one of my main priorities and I want this studio to be known as a fun place of gathering for friends and families in the Brooklyn area."

With more than 70 locations across the country,  Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.

"Brooklyn is an area that treasures artistic value which makes it the perfect hotspot for our newest location in our nationwide expansion," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We're elated to have Audrey on board to bring Wine & Design to the region and we are certain that her studio will be exceptionally successful."

Wine & Design's Brooklyn studio is located at 218 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (718) 510-6477, email fortgreene.ny@wineanddesign.com or visit http://wineanddesign.com/locations/brooklyn.

The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:

Date:          Friday, February 10 – Grand Opening Party
Time:        5:30 p.m. Reception & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Complimentary wine tasting & hors d'oeuvres served
Classes 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Details:      All Adult Classes $30, goodies bags for first 10 people to book a class

Date:          Saturday, February 11 – Family Paint Day + Date Night
Time:         3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.  and 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Details:      Adults $30, Kids (6-14) $15, kids under 6 free with a paid adult

Date:          Sunday, February 12 – Masters Inspired - Open Studio Sessions
Time:         11 a.m. – 1 p.m.  and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (choice your painting)
Details:      Adults $30, Jazz music and discounted wine

Date:          Sunday, February 12 – Family Night
Time:          6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details:       $30 BOGO classes for all ages - fun for the entire family!

Date:          Monday, February 13 – Art Buzz Kids Valentine's Day Party
Time:          3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Details:       $15 classes for kids (ages 6-12) includes 1 slice of pizza and a goodie bag
Every attendee will receive a $100 gift certificate for a future birthday party

Date:          Tuesday, February 14 – Valentine's Day Celebration
Time:         Classes at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.
Details:      $50 per person including canvas painting, wine glasses, a ½ carafe of wine per couple, and a surprise goodie bag for each couple.

About Wine & Design

Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece" in just two hours. Painting sessions are led by a local artist who provides step-by-step instructions to first-time painters, aspiring artists, or self-proclaimed pros that result in an individualized work of art. Wine & Design accepts general reservations for nightly painting classes, and we offer programs through our five lines of business: Private Parties offer a creative twist for showers, supper clubs and reunions, just to name a few; Art Buzz Kids programs include children's classes, summer camps and 'Parent and Me' programs; Design On Wheels brings the painting party to your home, office or event venue; Team Building packages merge art, teamwork and fun for your business or organization; and Paint it Forward programs are available each month with a portion of the proceeds going to a local charity. For more information on our programs, or to schedule an event or class, please visit www.wineanddesign.com. Wine & Design is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C. and has 70 studios nationwide.

Konnect PR News
