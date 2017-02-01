News By Tag
Wine & Design Expands New York Footprint With a Brand New Studio Opening
Award-Winning Paint & Sip Franchise Celebrates New Brooklyn Location with Five Days of Festivities
Studio owner, Audrey Churchill, is bringing her artistry and talent to her hometown of Brooklyn. Churchill is the daughter of the late Savannah Churchill, the queen of R&B in the 1940's. She has been a risk manager and insurance broker for the past 30 years and is excited to bring Wine & Design's unique paint and sip concept to the area. With the help of her family, she is committed to giving back to the community and partnering with local schools to offer fundraising opportunities and art programs for kids.
"I love Wine & Design's branding and overall aesthetic which pairs seamlessly with my vision for what I've always wanted as a business owner," said Churchill, studio owner. "The community is one of my main priorities and I want this studio to be known as a fun place of gathering for friends and families in the Brooklyn area."
With more than 70 locations across the country, Wine & Design is committed to providing memorable and lasting experiences. Believing that chic, sophisticated experiences shouldn't always come at a high price, Wine & Design is affordable without sacrificing what makes it special.
"Brooklyn is an area that treasures artistic value which makes it the perfect hotspot for our newest location in our nationwide expansion," said Harriet Mills, CEO and Founder of Wine & Design. "We're elated to have Audrey on board to bring Wine & Design to the region and we are certain that her studio will be exceptionally successful."
Wine & Design's Brooklyn studio is located at 218 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205. For more information or to reserve a space for the upcoming grand opening celebration, please call (718) 510-6477, email fortgreene.ny@
The full schedule of the five-day grand opening celebration is as follows:
Date: Friday, February 10 – Grand Opening Party
Time: 5:30 p.m. Reception & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Complimentary wine tasting & hors d'oeuvres served
Classes 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. & 10:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.
Details: All Adult Classes $30, goodies bags for first 10 people to book a class
Date: Saturday, February 11 – Family Paint Day + Date Night
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Details: Adults $30, Kids (6-14) $15, kids under 6 free with a paid adult
Date: Sunday, February 12 – Masters Inspired - Open Studio Sessions
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. (choice your painting)
Details: Adults $30, Jazz music and discounted wine
Date: Sunday, February 12 – Family Night
Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Details: $30 BOGO classes for all ages - fun for the entire family!
Date: Monday, February 13 – Art Buzz Kids Valentine's Day Party
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Details: $15 classes for kids (ages 6-12) includes 1 slice of pizza and a goodie bag
Every attendee will receive a $100 gift certificate for a future birthday party
Date: Tuesday, February 14 – Valentine's Day Celebration
Time: Classes at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.
Details: $50 per person including canvas painting, wine glasses, a ½ carafe of wine per couple, and a surprise goodie bag for each couple.
About Wine & Design
Wine & Design provides "memories and a masterpiece"
