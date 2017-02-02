XCELER8 Athletics™ Launches the PRO-TEC™ Series Youth Sports Custom Mouthguard PRO-TEC™ Series Mouthguard Offers Young Players a Higher Level of Protection, Comfort and Durability PRO-TEC™ SERIES™ Youth Mouthguard In Black and Orange with Vented Case SAN DIEGO - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- XCELER8 Athletics™, a manufacturer of youth specific sports protection and training equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of the PRO-TEC™ Series custom mouthguard, a product designed with the junior athlete's safety in mind.



"One of the most important parts of any sports uniform is a mouthguard," said Alex Ignon, President and CEO of XCELER8™ Athletics. "The PRO-TEC™ mouthguard gives parents, coaches and young athletes the assurance that they are getting the maximum possible protection from their mouthguard."



The PRO-TEC™ Series mouthpiece offers a dual-layer design: The clear outer layer's air infusion maximizes shock absorption, impact, and pressure from the initial point of contact. The inner layer gel lining easily molds to a young athlete's teeth, providing a custom comfortable secure fit.



"I have seen it first hand with my children," Ignon said. "A lot of the boil-and-bite mouthguards out there are not very durable and get chewed through quickly, which immediately compromises protection and a lot of them are just not comfortable, which encourages kids not to use them."



The PRO-TEC™ Series mouthguard also improves jaw protection. The mouthguard features cushioned molar pads that interlock the back teeth, keeping the jaw secure and stable during impact.



The mouthguard is made from 100 percent POE, an FDA-approved material free from BPA, PVC, latex and other potentially harmful chemicals. The product comes with an antimicrobial- vented mouthguard case and is backed by a $5,000 dental warranty.



To celebrate the launch, for a limited time, XCELER8 Athletics™ is offering the mouthguard and case for $12.99—over 30% off list price ($18.75).



About XCELER8 Athletics™

San Diego-based XCELER8 Athletics™offers young athletes of all abilities cutting-edge sports protection and training equipment to help them safely maximize their sports performance. The company foundation is integrity, honesty and reliability; commitment to excellent customer service; and uncompromising value.



Contact

Alex Ignon





Photo:

