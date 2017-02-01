News By Tag
Meridian IT Achieves Platinum Status in Newly Redesigned IBM PartnerWorld Program
IBM Platinum Partner Status Demonstrates Excellence in Delivering High-Value Cloud and Cognitive Solutions
IBM added the Platinum designation as part of the newly redesigned PartnerWorld program, which the company announced last February at the PartnerWorld Leadership Conference. The new, four-tiered PartnerWorld program moves IBM and its Business Partners from a product-centric model to one focused on competencies, customer satisfaction, and revenue. The Platinum level is designed to recognize partners that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence. Organizations achieve the Platinum level by earning at least two competencies (one at the Expert level), attaining significant sales success, demonstrating client satisfaction and verifying two client references. "The new PartnerWorld program is designed towards ultimate simplification to help our partners both large and small succeed and drive velocity in high growth areas like cloud and cognitive," said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. "By achieving the Platinum level, Meridian IT Inc. has shown its commitment and expertise in delivering client solutions with the power to transform businesses in the cognitive era." To learn more about IBM PartnerWorld, a comprehensive program that offers marketing and sales resources, training, certification and technical support to help create new revenue and market opportunities for IBM Business Partners, visit www.ibm.com/
About Meridian IT
Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company in Deerfield, IL. Clients leverage a single point of contact, comprehensive portfolio, technical expertise, and a broad range of deployment and management options to maximize the value of their IT investments. The combination of business expertise with design excellence around the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services empower businesses to transform. Learn more at http://www.meridianitinc.com
Meridian IT Inc. is part of Meridian Group International, a highly regarded independent organization providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Committed to strong customer relationships, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at http://www.onlinemeridian.com
