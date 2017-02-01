 
Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Meridian IT Achieves Platinum Status in Newly Redesigned IBM PartnerWorld Program

IBM Platinum Partner Status Demonstrates Excellence in Delivering High-Value Cloud and Cognitive Solutions
 
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Meridian IT Inc., a Meridian Group International company, and provider of IT solutions and services, has achieved Platinum status in IBM's new PartnerWorld program redesigned for the Cognitive era. Earning the highest tier within the PartnerWorld program, Platinum Business Partners consistently demonstrate proven capabilities and expertise in IBM technologies to help their clients succeed in their digital transformation. "At Meridian IT, our mission is to provide flexibility for businesses to acquire or consume technology solutions that accelerate business innovation and provide new client experiences," said Steve Bickford, President, Meridian IT Inc. "IBM is a major Business Partner enabling us to provide relevant solutions for the cognitive era. The achievement of our Platinum designation from IBM ensures that we can provide a full suite of solutions and consultancy to our clients to meet the digital demands of the current business landscape."

IBM added the Platinum designation as part of the newly redesigned PartnerWorld program, which the company announced last February at the PartnerWorld Leadership Conference. The new, four-tiered PartnerWorld program moves IBM and its Business Partners from a product-centric model to one focused on competencies, customer satisfaction, and revenue. The Platinum level is designed to recognize partners that consistently deliver the highest level of excellence. Organizations achieve the Platinum level by earning at least two competencies (one at the Expert level), attaining significant sales success, demonstrating client satisfaction and verifying two client references. "The new PartnerWorld program is designed towards ultimate simplification to help our partners both large and small succeed and drive velocity in high growth areas like cloud and cognitive," said Marc Dupaquier, general manager, IBM Global Business Partners. "By achieving the Platinum level, Meridian IT Inc. has shown its commitment and expertise in delivering client solutions with the power to transform businesses in the cognitive era." To learn more about IBM PartnerWorld, a comprehensive program that offers marketing and sales resources, training, certification and technical support to help create new revenue and market opportunities for IBM Business Partners, visit www.ibm.com/partnerworld/go.

About Meridian IT

Meridian IT Inc. is a leading information technology company in Deerfield, IL. Clients leverage a single point of contact, comprehensive portfolio, technical expertise, and a broad range of deployment and management options to maximize the value of their IT investments. The combination of business expertise with design excellence around the data center, unified workspace, security & risk management, and cloud services empower businesses to transform. Learn more at http://www.meridianitinc.com

Meridian IT Inc. is part of Meridian Group International, a highly regarded independent organization providing equipment leasing, technology, and global support services. Committed to strong customer relationships, Meridian has extensive knowledge and opportunities for helping businesses innovate and grow while managing costs. Operating since 1979, with over 700 employees and locations across Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, discover more at http://www.onlinemeridian.com
