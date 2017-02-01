News By Tag
* Concert
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Country Music's Vivacious and Admired Tanya Tucker to Perform at Mill Town Music Hall
Producer Billy Sherrill received Tanya Tucker's demo tape and signed her quickly to a record deal with Columbia records. At a young age, her debut single, "Delta Dawn," earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and launched her into the national music spotlight. Throughout her music career, she has produced 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles on the Billboard charts with 10 of them reaching No. 1. Some of her other big hits include Soon, Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, It's a Little Too Late, Trouble and Texas (When I Die), to name a few. Tucker has received many awards through the years, including two CMAs, two Academy of Country Music and the three CMT Music Awards. In August of 2016, the Academy of Country Music honored her with the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award during the 10th Annual ACM Honors.
Tickets for Tanya Tucker are $53 for "premium" reserved seats and $48 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers on Feb. 4; The Bellamy Brothers on March 11; An Evening with Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band on March 18 and Phillips, Craig and Dean on March 25. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_
Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse