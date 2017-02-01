Country Music's Vivacious and Admired Tanya Tucker to Perform at Mill Town Music Hall

Spread the Word

-- BREMEN, Ga. (January 27, 2017) – Modern day country music legend Tanya Tucker will perform at Mill Town Music Hall on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:30pm EST. In the early 70s,magazine ran a cover story on Tucker where they quoted her saying, "Hi, I am Tanya Tucker. I'm 15, and You're Gonna Hear From Me." And her fans have been hearing from her ever since, with her distinctive classic, country music voice mixed with some edgy sass. Mill Town Music Hall focuses on family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).Producer Billy Sherrill received Tanya Tucker's demo tape and signed her quickly to a record deal with Columbia records. At a young age, her debut single, "Delta Dawnearned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and launched her into the national music spotlight. Throughout her music career, she has produced 23 Top 40 albums and a string of 56 Top 40 singles on the Billboard charts with 10 of them reaching No. 1. Some of her other big hits includeandto name a few. Tucker has received many awards through the years, including two CMAs, two Academy of Country Music and the three CMT Music Awards. In August of 2016, the Academy of Country Music honored her with the Cliffie Stone Pioneer Award during the 10Annual ACM Honors.Tickets for Tanya Tucker are $53 for "premium" reserved seats and $48 for reserved seats in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Larry Gatlin and the Gatlin Brothers on Feb. 4; The Bellamy Brothers on March 11; An Evening with Chuck Leavell and the Randall Bramblett Band on March 18 and Phillips, Craig and Dean on March 25. For more information about Mill Town Music Hall or for an upcoming calendar of events, please visit www.MillTownMusicHall.com, follow on Twitter @Mill_Town_Music_Hall or on Facebook.Mill Town Music Hall can comfortably seat more than 1,000 people and boasts state-of-the-art audio, video and lighting systems. The venue hosts numerous Country, Contemporary Christian, Bluegrass and Southern Gospel concerts, along with other family-friendly events. The facility can also be rented for corporate events and private receptions.