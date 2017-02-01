Country(s)
Department 60 adds 3D Digital Signage with Inception Visual Alliance
Glassless 3D Digital Signs bring new dimension to signage offerings
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Department 60 (D60), a company focused on developing service offerings that simplify and improve the availability of digital signage, announced today that it has finalized a strategic alliance with Inception Visual to expand and enhance the D60 offerings to include Inception's new "no glasses required" 3D digital signs through its partner channel. Inception Visual leverages UHD 4K panels to deliver vivid images with amazing color and 3D effects. Combined with their directional audio solution, Inception's 3D digital signs have the power to capture consumer attention and increase both dwell time and retention of the information.
D60 launched its award winning Visualz cloud based digital signage service in September 2016 with a focus on providing an easy and cost effective solution for customers new to Digital Signage or who have basic requirements. Inception Visual, with the launch of its 3D solution provides customers a unique way to get their message out with engaging, visually captivating 3D content. D60 customers will now have access to Inception's line of Ultra 3D signs, which support wide angle viewing to offer an experience that is unparalleled in quality.
"Department 60 is committed to providing services and solutions that address customers of all sizes and complexity,"
"D60 has strong relationships into the AV Integrator community where many signage projects start," said Eric Sherman, President Inception Visual. "We are pleased to work with D60 to expand our reach and leverage their channel to bring Inception's Ultra 3D glasses-free signs to a broader base of customers."
The agreement also enables both companies to cross sell their respective Digital Signage offerings, which includes Visualz, D60's award winning cloud based service and Inception's award winning creative services and "Sign Center", Inceptions content management service for digital signage users which is currently deployed around the world.
Click here to see a video of what 3D Digital Signage looks like. However, the best way to get the true experience is to see it in person. To arrange a live demonstration at the Fairfield, NJ location please contact us at info@dept60.com.
About D60
D60 is focused on developing innovative solutions for the digital signage space that enable virtually any company to leverage digital signage in their communication strategy. The D60 executive team has an extensive track record of developing and building service related technology and solutions with dozens of patents granted and awards received for the innovative solutions they have created. Please visit www.dept60.com for more information or connect with D60 on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Inception Visual
With years of digital signage industry experience bringing both technical and creative innovation together, Inception Visual's solutions are the most advanced, capable, reliable, and scalable you will find anywhere. Inception Visual can provide turnkey support for the specification, installation, maintenance, and management of your digital signage network and the associated content strategy. We have extensive experience with the deployment and management of very large networks both in North America and globally and always offer proactive management to ensure your digital signage is running smoothly and providing the customer experience you want to achieve. Learn more at www.inceptionvisual.com
