News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The 36th Annual Driscoll's Classis 5K, 10K, Fun Run March 25th
Join us for the Classic 5k, the Classic 10k or, for those ambitious runners, try running both races in our new 15k Challenge (5K + 10k). Race times are as follows: 10k – 7:15am;
1 mile fun run – 9:00am. Race begins at Temple Terrace Elementary School Welcome to Florida's ORIGINAL Strawberry Classic Run! It is almost time for another refreshing race through the heart of tree-lined Temple Terrace. The Tampa Bay Runners Club will host the 36th Annual Driscoll's Strawberry Classic on Saturday, March 25, 2017. Get ready for the enjoyment as you run the winding turns beside the emerald golf course and past the beautiful, historical houses. Following the race, enjoy music, food, massage, awards and delicious locally grown strawberries!
We have runners of all speeds, distances and ages. Our group enjoys getting together for running and socializing. Get the support and networking you need to sustain a lifelong healthy lifestyle! We have supported the Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, the Temple Terrace Library, Pediatric Cancer Center, Children's Cancer Center, Meals On Wheels of Tampa and Children's Dream Fund.
During just the past 6 years of facilitating the Strawberry Classic, we have raised nearly $40,000 for charity and 85% of all donations go directly back to our chosen charities and the next year's race. For about six months, Tampa Bay Runners members volunteer their time to create the best experience for all of the sponsors and racing participants. We pride ourselves in supporting/promoting local charities and businesses.
Tampa Bay Runners' motto: Fitness and well-being comes from serving others. Whether, we are helping another take that first running step or creating awareness in the community, it all breeds hope and happiness. This is what drives our commitment to o
AWARDS
AGE GROUP – 3 deep for 5k and 10k races. 1 deep for 15k challenge
OVERALL WINNERS – Awards for Male and Female in 5k, 10k and 15k challenge races
MASTERS WINNERS – Awards for Male and Female in 5k and 10k races
FINISHER MEDALS – 5k and 10k race and 15k challenge race
FINISHER RIBBONS – All 1 mile finishers
REGISTRATION
http://www.tampabayrunners.com/
PACKAGE PICKUP INFORMATION
Tuesday, March 21st from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Fitniche in Wiregrass Shopping Center
Thursday, March 23rd from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Fitniche in Wiregrass Shopping Center
Friday, March 24th from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Shamrocks Ale House, Temple Terrace, Florida
Saturday, March 25th (Race Day) starting at 6:15 am at Temple Terrace Elementary 124 Flotto Ave, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.
SPONSORSHIP INFO
We are currently seeking sponsorships from local businesses and groups to continue to make the Strawberry Classic a success. As a partner, you will experience an increased awareness of your group's interests and goals. The best marketing is always community word of mouth.
For more information about sponsoring the Strawberry Classic, please contact Tampa Bay Runners Club, Ron Tiller, President and Race Director by phone: 813-843-3276 or email: rontiller1@msn.com.
About the Tampa bay Runners Club
Tampa Bay Runners is a non-profit fitness group that hosts weekly community runs and also participate in other fitness group activities. Members of this group are passionate about running, races, or simply want to learn more. The group is responsible for hosting the Annual Strawberry Classic, in partnership with Driscoll, which is one of the premier races in the Tampa Bay area and in 2015 had the distinction of being ranked #4 most scenic 15k and #4 best organized 15k in Florida by Florida Running and Triathlon Magazine. This year, the 36th Annual Driscoll's Strawberry Classic will be on Saturday, March 25, 2017. By facilitating the Strawberry Classic for the last 36 years, we not only serve but are able to donate to those in need. This year, Tampa Bay Runners is proud to donate a portion of the proceeds to Meals On Wheels of Tampa and Children's Dream Fund. For more information please visit www.tampabayrunners.com.
Contact
Lauren Vance
813-238-8410
***@mowtampa.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse