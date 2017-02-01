Robots for Hire: Optimizing Business Needs Versus Risk

Complimentary Webcast Focused on the Emerging Robotics-as-a-Service Model

-- Robotics Business Review will host a complimentary webcast titled "Robots for Hire: The Business of Robots-as-a-Service" on Tuesday, February 21 at 2:00 PM Eastern Time. Hosted by Brent Watters, Director of Robotics Business Review, with guest Mike Oitzman, Manager, Founder and Principle Consultant of The MarketSpec Group, this webcast will be the first in a series focused on the topic of Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS).Automation and robotic technology is evolving faster than ever and RaaS is becoming the go-to business model for robotics companies. Historically, the industry has invested in fleets of robotic equipment, but the economics of that option no longer make sense. The answer is in the use of RaaS, enabling organizations to rapidly scale up or down their use of robotics as needed, in a pay-as-they-go subscription or hourly rate.Dive deep with us as we discuss:•What is RaaS?•The economics of elastic consumption•The advantages of RaaS for the customer•The advantages for the Robotic Service Provider (RSP)•How to optimize a vendor organization for delivering a RaaS solutionWho should attend?•Vendors exploring a RaaS-based business model•Customers who are considering a RaaS solutionTo register for this webcast, "Robots for Hire: The Business of Robots-as-a-Service," please visit:Plus, don't miss the accompanying whitepaper, available now: "The New World of Subscription-Based Robotic Solutions." This complimentary download details the organizational changes, business expectations, and examples of robotic solutions as a service. Access this whitepaper by visiting:ABOUT ROBOTICS BUSINESS REVIEW:provides business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global trends, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more. Visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com.CONTACT: Brent Watters; bwatters@ehpub.com;508.663.1500