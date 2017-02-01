News By Tag
Robots for Hire: Optimizing Business Needs Versus Risk
Complimentary Webcast Focused on the Emerging Robotics-as-a-Service Model
Automation and robotic technology is evolving faster than ever and RaaS is becoming the go-to business model for robotics companies. Historically, the industry has invested in fleets of robotic equipment, but the economics of that option no longer make sense. The answer is in the use of RaaS, enabling organizations to rapidly scale up or down their use of robotics as needed, in a pay-as-they-
Dive deep with us as we discuss:
•What is RaaS?
•The economics of elastic consumption
•The advantages of RaaS for the customer
•The advantages for the Robotic Service Provider (RSP)
•How to optimize a vendor organization for delivering a RaaS solution
Who should attend?
•Vendors exploring a RaaS-based business model
•Customers who are considering a RaaS solution
ABOUT ROBOTICS BUSINESS REVIEW:
Robotics Business Review provides business intelligence for the global robotics industry. Members enjoy exclusive insights into global trends, tracking of financial transactions, analysis of new technologies and companies, annual and quarterly research reports, access to the RBR50 Top 50 Companies list and much more. Visit RoboticsBusinessReview.com.
