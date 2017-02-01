 
Industry News





Hooray for May! free family art day returns to The Center for Contemporary Art for the fourth year

 
 
Hooray for May! Committe Members
Hooray for May! Committe Members
 
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to announce the return of "Hooray for May!" on Saturday, May 13th from 1-4 p.m. The focus of "Hooray for May!" is to bring local families from the community together for a fun and interactive day of making art.

Now in its fourth year, "Hooray for May!" provides hands-on, art activities for kids and parents alike in The Center's three art studios and the Pluckemin Park outdoor pavilion. The event will include a variety of creative projects to keep or give on Mother's Day. Light refreshments will be available.

Hooray for May! is presented free of charge to the public thanks to generous sponsorship. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information please contact Elie Porter Trubert, Executive Director of The Center at etrubert@ccabedminster.org.

Volunteers are needed to help with all aspects of the event. If you are interested in volunteering please contact Leigh Zona at lzona@ccabedminster.org.

About The Center for Contemporary Art

Founded in 1970, The Center for Contemporary Art is a vital regional art center with a vibrant studio art school, extensive exhibition program and important community outreach component. The Center for Contemporary Art is committed to enabling all visitors to experience its classes and workshops, exhibitions and public programs. Visitors requiring an accommodation or service should contact The Center at least two weeks prior to the scheduled visit. The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please call (908) 234-2345 or visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at http://ccabedminster.org/

Media Contact

Leigh Zona, Communications & Development Manager

The Center for Contemporary Art

2020 Burnt Mills Road

Bedminster, NJ 07921

(908) 234-2345 ext. 104

lzona@ccabedminster.org

Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
