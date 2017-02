ST Spittin Featured On The Working in the Music Industry Podcast Valentine's Day Episode

ST Spittin, a rising Oakland, California based rapper and Shmoplife affiliate, will be a featured guest on The Working in the Music Industry Podcast special Valentine's Day episode.

-- ST Spittin, a rising Oakland, California based rapper and Oakland Tech grad, will be a featured guest on The Working in the Music Industry Podcast special Valentine's Day episode that will feature more music and music critiquing.ST Spittin (born Sterling Avery) was raised in North Oakland, California, and made his foray into the entertainment industry as a dancer before being engulfed by hip hop culture. He quickly developed his skills, became prolific as an artist and producer, and found himself sharing the stage and mic with E-40, T- Pain, Mistah FAB, The Federation, Keak Da Sneak, HBK, Kool John, and many others.ST Spittin, who makes a living through his music and performances, considers himself to be both an artist AND a hip hop business man. When approached byhost Gian Fiero about being on the show, he came up with his own topic:"That rarely happens," Gian says surprisingly. "Monetization is clearly a topic that he not only thinks about, but preaches about! He's got a lot to say on the subject, and I'm fortunate to have a platform to help him spread his message. This is going to be a great episode for rappers to tune into. Our discussion will revolve around music, money, business, and romance. It is after all, a Valentine's Day episode."Details follow:Monday, February 13, 20177 - 9 PM PSTTo find out more about ST Spittin visit http://www.thizzler.com/ blog/tag/st- spittin