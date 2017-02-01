Rapper O Vee releases new EP album 'Hustle & Finesse'

O Vee

-- The rapper and hip hop artist known as O Vee has released his latest EP album, "Hustle & Finesse." The record comes complete with four original tracks for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. It has been proudly published on the B.O.S.S. Set Entertainment independent record label without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Distinguished by deep bass grooves, laid-back rhythms and rolling, direct vocal lines, "Hustle & Finesse" represents some of the best indie hip hop to be released in the last year.O Vee cites as main artistic inspirations legends from every important scene in the United States, including Tupac Shakur, Tha Notorious BIG, Lil' Wayne, Gucci Mane, Eminem, and T Pain. As might be expected from a list like this, his own sound comes from a mix of rap geography. Originally from the Bronx area of New York City, O Vee was largely raised in West Palm Beach, Florida.B.O.S.S. Set Ent. says of O Vee and his new record, "[His music has] a wide range of southern hip hop influence, as well as NY hip hop. Behind the boards, sonically, there is a twist to his mix. It's ironic that he does not sound like a southern artist, nor the average New York 'East Coast' type of rapper."The album, which officially dropped on Christmas Day, 2016, has been met with acclaim by music fans and other hip hop professionals, as well. Listening to any of the "Explicit Lyrics"-stamped tracks quickly reveals O Vee to be a maverick among hip hop performers, a songwriter who does things his own way.O Vee was first exposed to music as a child by visiting his father in East Elmhurst, New York, who was collaborating with producers making beats. When he went south to live with his mother, he began writing for himself. He notes in his current official bio that he saw "the simple format of creating a record" and was "inspired by local artists on the scene, and bigger artists such as J-Kwon.""J-Kwon's record 'Tipsy' gave me the idea to give music a shot," writes O Vee. "From that point, I began to study the rap game heavily.""Hustle & Finesse" by O Vee is available online worldwide from over 700 quality music retailers now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerwww.MondoTunes.com