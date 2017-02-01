 
Industry News





Midstate Kicks off its You Decide - We Provide Giving Campaign

 
 
BARRE, Vt. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram introduced a philanthropic campaign to bring additional attention and resources to charities providing services around Barre, Vermont this year.  To qualify an organization had to be accessible within one and a half hour by car. Any non-political charitable organization within that area, with a qualifying IRS 501c3 designation is eligible to partake or be considered for support as part of this program.

Each month Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram reaches out on Facebook to find qualifying organizations that want to participate in the current month's program.  Charities can self-nominate or be nominated by a member of the community for inclusion.  On the 16th of each month at Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's Facebook site voting opens up and Facebook users can vote for the charity of their choice.


January 2017 was the first month of our new giving program which we have christened "You Decide – We Provide".  Several local charities were nominated during the first half of the month and during the voting phase the recipient of our first award went to Almost Home Dog Rescue and Rehab in Montpelier Vermont.  Almost Home Dog Rescue and Rehab is a dog rescue organization in Central Vermont, dedicated to saving the lives of the unwanted dogs.

On February 6, 2017 Sindi Parker and Don Blanchette, the principal organizers of Almost Home Dog Rescue and Rehab stopped by the dealership with some of the dogs they care for.  During this visit, Mitchell Jay, the dealership's owner and Jessica Campbell, Mitchell's daughter and Sales Manager for the dealership were happy to present our gift to Sindi and Don for the great work they do in Central Vermont.

The entire team at Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram appreciates the hard work Sindi and Don do.  Organizations like theirs are one of the reasons Central Vermont is a great place to work and live and make us proud of the community.

Midstate Dodge is hoping that this new effort will allow a variety of groups and organizations to get recognized for their hard work and dedication to our community. We sincerely hope that all area charities will participate and reap the benefits presented within this program.  We look forward to making many more gifts throughout 2017 with the help of the community with our You Provide – We Provide campaign.   Complete rules are available on Midstate Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram's website http://midstatedodge.net
End
