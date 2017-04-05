News By Tag
Just Released First Quarter 2017 Leading Rental Income Markets
Palos Verdes, CA. The Center for Real Estate Studies (CRES) has just released their first quarter issue of "Market Cycles". It gives a forward look at more than 150 income rental markets with "buy and sell" recommendations.
The US Census Bureau reports that the national vacancy rates in the fourth quarter 2016 were 6.9 percent for rental housing and 1.8 percent for homeowner housing. The rental vacancy rate of 6.9 percent was not statistically different from the rate in the fourth quarter 2015 or the rate in the third quarter 2016. The homeowner vacancy rate of 1.8 percent was not statistically different from the rate in the fourth quarter 2015 (1.9 percent) or the rate in the third quarter 2016. For rental housing by area, the fourth quarter 2016 vacancy rate was highest outside Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). The rates inside principal cities (7.0 percent) and in the suburbs (6.4 percent) were not statistically different from each other.
For the fourth quarter 2016, the rental vacancy rate was highest in the South (9.2 percent), followed by the Midwest (7.2 percent), Northeast (5.5 percent) and West (4.2 percent). The rental vacancy rate in the West was lower than the fourth quarter 2015 rate, while the rates in the Northeast, Midwest and South were not statistically different from the fourth quarter 2015 rates.
Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that Unemployment rates were lower in January than a year earlier in 205 of the 388 metropolitan areas, higher in 147 areas, and unchanged in 36 areas, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Eleven areas had jobless rates of less than 3.0 percent and 13 areas had rates of at least 10.0 percent. Nonfarm payroll employment increased over the year in 308 metropolitan areas, decreased in 75 areas, and was unchanged in 5 areas. The national unemployment rate in January was 5.1 percent, not seasonally adjusted, little changed from a year earlier.
January was 5.1 percent, not seasonally adjusted, little changed from a year
earlier
Of the 51 metropolitan areas with a 2010 Census population of 1 million or more,
Salt Lake City, Utah, had the lowest unemployment rate in January, 3.0 percent,
closely followed by Denver-Aurora-
Ohio had the highest jobless rate among the large areas, 6.6 percent. Twenty-seven
large areas had over-the-year unemployment rate decreases, twenty had increases. The largest over-the-year rate decrease occurred in Las Vegas- Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
The largest over-the-year rate increase was in Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio.
Eleven of the most populous metropolitan areas are made up of 38 metropolitan
Divisions, which are essentially separately identifiable employment centers. In January, San Francisco-Redwood City-South San Francisco, Calif., had the lowest unemployment rate among the divisions, 3.1 percent. Detroit-Dearborn-
In January 29, metropolitan divisions had over-the-year unemployment rate
decreases, 8 had increases, and 1 had no change. The largest over-the-year rate
declines occurred in Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem, Mass.- N.H., and
Taunton-Middleborough-
In January, 308 metropolitan areas had over-the-year increases in nonfarm payroll employment, 75 had decreases, and 5 had no change. The largest over-the-year
employment increases occurred in New York-Newark-
Calif. and Grants Pass, Ore., and Lake Charles, La.
In January, nonfarm payroll employment increased in 34 of the 38 metropolitan
divisions over the year, and fell in 4. The largest over-the-year increase in
employment among the metropolitan divisions occurred in New York-Jersey City-
White Plains, N.Y.- N.J. , followed by Dallas-Plano-
and Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, Calif. The largest over-the-year decrease in employment occurred in Lake County-Kenosha County, Ill.-Wis., followed by Dutchess County-Putnam County, N.Y. and Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem, Mass.-N.H., and Lynn-Saugus-
The largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment among the metropolitan divisions occurred in Dallas-Plano-
Ind. and Camden, N.J., and Tacoma-Lakewood, Wash.. The largest over-the-year percentage decrease occurred in Dutchess County-Putnam County, N.Y., followed by Lake County-Kenosha County, Ill.-WIS.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Eugene E. Vollucci, is the Director of The Center for Real Estate Studies, a real estate research center He is author of four best selling books and many articles on rental income investing, apartment investing, real estate and taxation. To purchase a subscription to Market Cycles and to learn more about the Center for Real Estate Studies, please visit us at http://www.calstatecompanies.com
