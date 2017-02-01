News By Tag
Nail Perfection & Spa Earns Talk Award for Achieving Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Ratings
Family-run spa has an excellent history of customer satisfaction, earning it back-to-back Talk Awards for its efforts.
Nail Perfection & Spa is a family-run business that has proudly served the Mission/Roeland Park area since 1995. The spa offers 22 chairs, 24 nail stations and two private rooms dedicated to massages, facials and other skin treatments — all staffed by 25 professionally licensed nail technicians and two licensed estheticians. Additional services include hair removal, lash extension and acupuncture.
Nail Perfection & Spa is dedicated to helping clients capture tranquility and the enhancement of their natural beauty. "We are committed to providing a refuge that will restore peace of mind and balance of body and spirit," says Andrew Bui, the spa's manager. "We create a serene, relaxing environment that cares for the whole person."
Creating the ultimate customer experience has led to awards such as the Talk Awards for the team at Nail Perfection & Spa. "We have tried to consistently keep customer service at the top of our priorities throughout our 21 years of service to the community," says Bui. "The well-being and satisfaction of our clients is always the first thing on every team member's mind."
One-time use implements and liners are used for pedicure bowls in order to provide the cleanest, healthiest and worry-free experience for guests. "We have had clients that have been with us for 20 years, and we believe that relationship is sacred and possible with every client that walks in the door," says Bui.
Providing the best experience begins the moment customers walk through the door. "That means warm greetings from our front desk associates who strive to make your wait time as short and pleasant as possible while they work as efficiently to start your service with one of our friendly staff members," says Bui. "Our service providers then do their best to pamper our guests. Complimentary beverages are provided during the service and we try to keep an open dialogue with our guests to make sure that we provide exactly what they want."
The team is exceedingly proud of the Talk Awards it has received. "We are honored and humbled to be given this award as it means we are accomplishing our goal of giving the best of ourselves to our customers," says Bui. "We love our clients and without them, we would not be where we are today. To be recognized with an award for customer satisfaction is one of the most meaningful awards that a business can receive, and it brings every team member here at Nail Perfection & Spa a great amount of pride."
Nail Perfection & Spa, located at 5110 Johnson Dr. in Mission, Kansas, is open seven days a week. For more information, call 913-722-0799 or go online to http://www.nailperfection-
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created by The Research Company to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. Only the highest rated businesses, those with a 4-star to 5-star rating, win The Talk Award. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to thetalkawards.com.
