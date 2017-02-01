Country(s)
INDMEX Releases Latest Generation of Runway Incursion Warning System (RIWS) with New User Interface Leveraging Advances in Aerospace Human Factors
INDMEX announced today that it has released its latest generation of its OpsBOSS RIWS with a new user interface designed around human factors studies to increase ease of use and minimize operator workload
The latest version of OpsBOSS presents the user with an intuitive map centric interface that overlays the vehicles current and predicted position on a map derived from highly accurate engineering diagrams of the airports movement area. In addition, when ground surveillance data is available from the FAA's ASDE-X or ASSC systems, the position of aircraft and other vehicles is displayed for the user in near real-time. This combination of vehicle positional information and surveillance data serves as mobile common operational display, that when combined with its RIWS function, offers a comprehensive in-vehicle safety solution.
"By leveraging years of research in human factors by the aerospace industry, INDMEX has developed a tool that is simple to use, provides critical alerts of a potential incursion and improves situational awareness for a vehicle operator without increasing the workload of the user", stated Carlos Nevarez, CEO of INDMEX Aviation. "Our RIWS user interface, which closely follows the design standards of glass cockpits from major aircraft manufacturers, makes the OpsBOSS RIWS system the logical solution for vehicles operating in highly congested airports or for individuals often multitasking."
INDMEX's solutions are compliant with the FAA's Advisory Circulars (AC) Numbers 150/5220-26 for Airport Ground Vehicle Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) Out Squitter Equipment and AC Number 150/5210-25 for Performance Specification for Airport Vehicle Runway Incursion Warning Systems (RIWS). The compliance of INDMEX's products to FAA AC's makes them eligible for funding under the FAA's Airport Improvement Program (AIP) or the Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) program. To learn how you can obtain a grant for INDMEX solutions, see http://.faa.gov/
ABOUT INDMEX
INDMEX is a technology company focused on airport and commercial aviation products and services. They are a leading provider of web and mobile applications focused on providing a common operational picture that make it easy and cost-effective for airport stakeholders to improve safety, effectively manage resources and facilitate collaboration amongst all personnel. Established by surveillance and information technology experts, INDMEX delivers a new standard in solutions to the global aerospace community. For more information, please visit www.indmexaviation.com or http://www.airbossystems.com
