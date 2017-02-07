News By Tag
UMWA Career Centers, Inc. Wins Competitive Grant under ARC POWER
Funds will stimulate the labor economy through retraining and job placement.
The $1.2 million grant award will allow UMWACC to launch three new career retraining programs through collaborative agreements with leading career and technical education providers. Over the next three years, residents in Western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia will have affordable access to career retraining in cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing and commercial driver's license (CDL), all of which are in-demand occupations. Training programs will be available to workers across eight Counties of Pennsylvania and two in West Virginia, including Greene, Washington, Somerset, Fayette, Cambria, Indiana, Westmoreland and Allegheny, Pennsylvania and Fayette/Raleigh, West Virginia.
UMWACC conducted due diligence in labor market trends and high priority occupations across Pennsylvania and West Virginia before developing the proposal. In addition, the federal award will assist at least fifteen regional employers all of which provided letters in support of the project as a way to help fill current and future workforce needs.
Clemmy Allen, UMWACC Executive Director, expressed his appreciation, stating, "We are pleased to be designated as one of the awardees of this POWER Initiative. This award provides us with the funding to develop training programs to encourage people from the rural mining communities of Appalachia to retrain for family-sustaining jobs." Mr. Allen was quick to credit staff in ARC's POWER division, along with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Department of Community and Economic Development. Both agencies provided assistance throughout the application process. Secretary of Community and Economic Development Dennis Davin said, "Assisting our coal-impacted communities presents significant opportunities for community revitalization and economic advancement,"
The project, which will train no less than 340 individuals for employment, received significant legislative support. State Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-046) was pleased to offer support, stating, "This grant award clearly demonstrates that ARC recognizes the tremendous need for this kind of training facility, as well as the UMWA Career Center's proven track record of returning displaced miners to family-sustaining jobs. I congratulate UMWACC for receiving this grant award and look forward to seeing the benefits of their programs for the families of Southwestern Pennsylvania."
"This grant is going to have a positive impact for several hundred people in our community, and I was glad to support it," said Congressman Shuster. "I also applaud the UMWA for the work they will do in using this funding to put more people back to work in good paying jobs."
The United Mine Workers of America Career Centers, Inc. (UMWACC), was established in 1996 under the United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) to service dislocated workers. Since this time the agency has provided comprehensive job training and placement services to more than 6,807 dislocated miners in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. Of the 6,807 dislocated miners enrolled in UMWA Career Centers, Inc. programs more than 4,480 of them received training and 4,342 of them returned to the workforce earning a family-sustaining wage. ARC also provided a technical assistance grant, allowing Aspire Grant & Development, LLC to prepare the pre application and application.
Learn more about the UMWA Career Centers, Inc. at http://umwacc.com/
Contact
Mr. Clemmy Allen, Executive Director
724-627-0988
clemmyallen@
Feb 07, 2017