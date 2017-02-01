 
Industry News





Knock Knock - It's Valentine's Dinner at Your Door!

 
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and, no judgments, you may have completely forgotten to make plans. Getting a reservation at a sufficiently atmospheric restaurant may be a huge hassle at this point – and maybe a little predictable too.

We have a solution: Valentine's-At-Home.

Turn your couch into a real love seat this Valentine's Day with a cozy-yet-fabulous dinner at home. You supply the music and the decorations; let us take care of the menu. We'll deliver it straight to your door (forget about adding in time to pick up and carry home; we've got a guy for that – and he's got no plans this V Day).

Go ahead. Pretend you made it.

Hor d'oerves

Sweet Potato Wedges with Soy Dipping Sauce (gluten free)

Pear Wedges with Proscuitto and Mint (gluten free)

Pached Shrimp with Lemon Horseraddish Dipping sauce (gluten free)

First Course

Winter Salad with Pomegranate Seeds and Citrus (gluten free)

Pink Cauliflower Soup (vegan, gluten free)

Main Course

Red Wine Braised Lamb Shanks with Quinoa and Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gluten free)

Beet, Chickpea, and Rosemary Farro-Risotto with Portobello and Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brown Sugar Miso Glazed Salmon with Quinoa and Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gluten free)

Dessert

Mini Red Velvet Bunt Cake

Dark Chocolate Mousse with Fresh Berries (vegan, gluten free)

&150.00 per Couple

Sweet Specials:

Customizable "Sweetheart" Cookies (minimum 6) $3.75 each

Mini Red Velvet Bunt Cake (minimum 6) $3.75 each

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries with Assorted Toppings (by dozen) $36


https://form.jotform.com/70336163771152

Farm to Feast LLC
202 674 7629
***@farmtofeastcatering.com
Source:Farm to Feast LLC
Email:***@farmtofeastcatering.com
Posted By:***@farmtofeastcatering.com Email Verified
