Knock Knock - It's Valentine's Dinner at Your Door!
We have a solution: Valentine's-
Turn your couch into a real love seat this Valentine's Day with a cozy-yet-fabulous dinner at home. You supply the music and the decorations;
Go ahead. Pretend you made it.
Hor d'oerves
Sweet Potato Wedges with Soy Dipping Sauce (gluten free)
Pear Wedges with Proscuitto and Mint (gluten free)
Pached Shrimp with Lemon Horseraddish Dipping sauce (gluten free)
First Course
Winter Salad with Pomegranate Seeds and Citrus (gluten free)
Pink Cauliflower Soup (vegan, gluten free)
Main Course
Red Wine Braised Lamb Shanks with Quinoa and Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gluten free)
Beet, Chickpea, and Rosemary Farro-Risotto with Portobello and Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brown Sugar Miso Glazed Salmon with Quinoa and Roasted Brussels Sprouts (gluten free)
Dessert
Mini Red Velvet Bunt Cake
Dark Chocolate Mousse with Fresh Berries (vegan, gluten free)
&150.00 per Couple
Sweet Specials:
Customizable "Sweetheart"
Mini Red Velvet Bunt Cake (minimum 6) $3.75 each
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries with Assorted Toppings (by dozen) $36
https://form.jotform.com/
Contact
Farm to Feast LLC
202 674 7629
***@farmtofeastcatering.com
