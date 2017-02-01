News By Tag
CIMdata to Offer Workshop on Driving Manufacturing Innovation with Digital Design & Simulation
The workshop, sponsored by three of CIMdata's knowledge councils, will take place on June 6 & 7 in Chicago, Illinois.
The workshop will start during the afternoon of June 6 and will end on June 7. A tour of the DMDII manufacturing facility will be part of the first afternoon's highlights. In this one and a half-day workshop, attendees will explore "model-driven systems innovation" from multiple perspectives including strategy, culture, and process; key challenges encountered and effective approaches; and the solutions available to deal with these challenges. The workshop will be facilitated by a group of senior CIMdata analysts including; Dr. Keith Meintjes, Dr. Suna Polat, Mr. Frank Popielas, Mr. Don Tolle, and Dr. Ken Versprille.
Key topics for the workshop include:
•Model-Based Design for manufacturability.
•The role of simulation in Model-Based Engineering and enabling the Digital Thread for product innovation.
•Collaboration challenges across the model-driven product lifecycle including digital models and data interoperability standards.
•Critical organizational and collaboration challenges faced when applying Model-Based Definition approaches to achieve sustainable product development. And how to address them for global organizations as well as for SMBs in the supply chain.
•Collaborative approaches, tools, and technologies to support better and faster ideation and decision-making.
•Digital twins and the role they will play in Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0 initiatives.
Mr. Don Tolle, CIMdata's Director for Simulation-Driven Systems Development commented, "DMDII is a pioneer in enabling the connection of different parts of the manufacturing life-cycle through digital models and data, and utilizing that information to make smarter, more efficient business decisions. CIMdata is extremely excited about the opportunity to hold our workshop at the UI labs/DMDII facilities in Chicago, Illinois on June 6 and 7." He added, "We have commitments from several industry keynote speakers representing DMDII, Rolls-Royce, and Procter & Gamble. In addition to those thought leadership presentations, the CIMdata team will conduct a series of interactive workshop sessions on key topics relevant to the product design, systems modeling, and simulation and advanced manufacturing communities."
The workshop has been carefully designed over one-and-a-half days to provide those participating with time to network with CIMdata's domain experts, knowledge council participants, and others interested in these topics.
For more information on the workshop visit http://www.cimdata.com/
