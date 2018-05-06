News By Tag
* Lupus
* Fundraising
* Walk
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk 2018 Offers Fun, Prizes and the Chance to Impact Lives
The Lupus Society of Illinois seeks fundraisers and volunteers for 11thannual event in Vernon Hills.
"The Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk is a powerful event," said Mary Dollear, President of the Lupus Society of Illinois. "Lupus is an often misunderstood disease so gathering hundreds of people in support of lupus awareness and education is very moving."
The Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walk primarily serves as a fundraiser, so participants are encouraged to take part in raising money prior to the big day. Walkers can register individually or in teams. Those who successfully raise $100 or more will be eligible for a number of signature LSI prizes. All registered participants receive an official Illinois Lupus Walk 2018 t-shirt and a personal fundraising page via the LSI website.
The day will fsbdt be packed with a variety of fun activities including music, food and games. There will be crafts and face painting for kids of all ages, a photo booth, stalls offering LSI merchandise for sale and tents providing more information about lupus, LSI and their sponsors. The walk itself will commence at 10:00am and allow attendees to walk one or three-mile routes at the site.
Each year the Northern Suburbs Illinois Lupus Walks draws 500+ supporters, so volunteers are welcome and appreciated to help set up, operate booths, and coordinate activities.
An estimated 65,000 people in Illinois live with lupus in Illinois. The funds from the walk enable LSI to advocate for those suffering from the chronic autoimmune disease and provide services free of charge. Part of the proceeds are put toward medical research in finding the causes of lupus and discovering a cure.
About the Walk
When: Sunday, May 6, 2018
9:00am – Registration and Activities
10:00am – Walk Begins
Where: Half Day Forest Preserve (24255-IL 21), Vernon Hills, IL 60060
Registration:
Online Registration:
lupusil.salsalabs.org/
—Adults: $25, Kids (12 and under): $10
Day-Of Registration:
About the Lupus Society of Illinois
Formed in 1973, the Lupus Society of Illinois is the Midwest's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to finding the causes and cure for lupus. With the help of informed volunteers, medical experts and committed supporters, LSI promotes lupus awareness and complements the work of healthcare professionals by providing personalized resources for the lupus community while supporting research. For more information about the organization, visit http://www.lupusil.org.
Contact
Mary Dollear
***@lupusil.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse