Spectrum Sports Moves Into San Diego Market with Well-Loved Cycling Events
Spectrum Sports to host San Diego Century Bicycle Tour and Bike the Coast®
Both cycling events were previously owned and managed by Jim Curl from Event-Media, Inc., a San Diego- based sport event production company. Curl is a highly respected and experienced-
"The purchase of two prestigious events such as the San Diego Century and the Bike the Coast will provide us with the opportunity to continue to offer Top of the Class experiences to our friends and followers in the Southern California market," said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "It's a great opportunity and honor for our company to follow our mission statement and goals in the endurance market by taking command of established events such as these from someone with the reputation of Jim Curl," added Bone.
"I look forward to Spectrum Sports upholding the tradition of fine cycling events in San Diego. I am confident that these signature events will continue to bring the cycling community together for special experiences,"
Spectrum Sports is branching into a new geographical area and expanding its portfolio by bringing the same community based, safe and engaging experience to cycling, as they are known for in the running community. Spectrum Sports will continue partnering with charities and nonprofit organizations through these events.
San Diego Century Bicycle Tour
Registration is now open for the San Diego Century Bicycle Tour, held on May 20. The Start and Finish of the tour is located in the city of Encinitas, which is filled with excellent restaurants and unique shops. Riders will choose from three courses ranging both in length and difficulty to experience San Diego's most scenic routes.
Participants may choose from the following courses:
The Classic – Lake Hodges loop
Entry Fee: $80
33 miles long
2 aid stops
1700' elevation
Tamales on course!
3 Witches Climb – Tour Lake Hodges and climb Three Witches
Entry Fee: $100
67 miles long
4 aid stops
3100' elevation
Great aid stations
The Popular – Tour Lake Hodges, Climb Three Witches and the Purple Monster on the way to Ramona
Entry Fee: $120
105 miles long
6 aid stops
6100' elevation
Lunch in Ramona
In addition, all course options will provide the cyclists with swag bags, food coupons for lunch at the finish and a rider gift.
For additional information and to purchase your ticket, please visit: http://sandiegocentury.eventmediainc.com/
Bike the Coast
Registration is now open for the 2017 Bike the Coast event on November 4. Participants may choose from the following courses and join 2500 cyclists, family members and friends for the Start/Finish and music-filled Taste the Coast food and sports expo at the beautiful Oceanside Pier.
7-15-mile course
Entry Fee $40
4 aid stops
Family/friends/
Car-free cycling
San Luis Rey River Bike Trail
25-mile course
Entry Fee $60
2 aid stops
Beach Tour
Oceanside to Encinitas & Back
50-mile course
Entry Fee $85
4 aid stops
Most Popular
Coastal Route
Oceanside, Carlsbad,
Encinitas, Solana Beach, & Del Mar
100-mile course
Entry Fee $100
8 aid stops & ride cyclery
Aid every 12 miles
Perfect first/fun century
2 Loop Coastal Century
In addition, all course options will provide the cyclists with swag bags, food coupons and finisher awards.
For additional information and to purchase your ticket, please visit: http://bikethecoast.eventmediainc.com/
ABOUT SPECTRUM SPORTS MANAGEMENT, INC.
As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: http://spectrumsports.net.
Media Contact
Matt Kovacs
BLAZE PR
3103955050
***@blazepr.com
