Spectrum Sports Moves Into San Diego Market with Well-Loved Cycling Events

Spectrum Sports to host San Diego Century Bicycle Tour and Bike the Coast®

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

BLAZE PR

3103955050

***@blazepr.com Matt KovacsBLAZE PR3103955050

End

-- Spectrum Sports Management, the leading Southern California sports management, event production and sponsorship agency has taken over the 11annual San Diego Century Bicycle Tour and 8annual Bike the Coast.Both cycling events were previously owned and managed by Jim Curl from Event-Media, Inc., a San Diego- based sport event production company. Curl is a highly respected and experienced-event manager who has organized over 150 events worldwide since 1981."The purchase of two prestigious events such as the San Diego Century and the Bike the Coast will provide us with the opportunity to continue to offer Top of the Class experiences to our friends and followers in the Southern California market," said Mike Bone, President of Spectrum Sports. "It's a great opportunity and honor for our company to follow our mission statement and goals in the endurance market by taking command of established events such as these from someone with the reputation of Jim Curl," added Bone."I look forward to Spectrum Sports upholding the tradition of fine cycling events in San Diego. I am confident that these signature events will continue to bring the cycling community together for special experiences,"said Jim Curl, CEO of Event-Media, Inc. "While I have been proud producing events for the past 35 years, I am grateful that I found someone as professional and community-oriented as Mike to continue the legacy."Spectrum Sports is branching into a new geographical area and expanding its portfolio by bringing the same community based, safe and engaging experience to cycling, as they are known for in the running community. Spectrum Sports will continue partnering with charities and nonprofit organizations through these events.Registration is now open for the San Diego Century Bicycle Tour, held on May 20. The Start and Finish of the tour is located in the city of Encinitas, which is filled with excellent restaurants and unique shops. Riders will choose from three courses ranging both in length and difficulty to experience San Diego's most scenic routes.Participants may choose from the following courses:– Lake Hodges loopEntry Fee: $8033 miles long2 aid stops1700' elevationTamales on course!– Tour Lake Hodges and climb Three WitchesEntry Fee: $10067 miles long4 aid stops3100' elevationGreat aid stations– Tour Lake Hodges, Climb Three Witches and the Purple Monster on the way to RamonaEntry Fee: $120105 miles long6 aid stops6100' elevationLunch in RamonaIn addition, all course options will provide the cyclists with swag bags, food coupons for lunch at the finish and a rider gift.For additional information and to purchase your ticket, please visit: http://sandiegocentury.eventmediainc.com/ Registration is now open for the 2017 Bike the Coast event on November 4. Participants may choose from the following courses and join 2500 cyclists, family members and friends for the Start/Finish and music-filled Taste the Coast food and sports expo at the beautiful Oceanside Pier.Entry Fee $404 aid stopsFamily/friends/kidsCar-free cyclingSan Luis Rey River Bike TrailEntry Fee $602 aid stopsBeach TourOceanside to Encinitas & BackEntry Fee $854 aid stopsMost PopularCoastal RouteOceanside, Carlsbad,Encinitas, Solana Beach, & Del MarEntry Fee $1008 aid stops & ride cycleryAid every 12 milesPerfect first/fun century2 Loop Coastal CenturyIn addition, all course options will provide the cyclists with swag bags, food coupons and finisher awards.For additional information and to purchase your ticket, please visit: http://bikethecoast.eventmediainc.com/ As the leading Southern California-based event management and production company, Spectrum Sports Management has produced more than 150 sports events since its launch in 2001. From 5K, 10K, Half-Marathon and Marathon races, to charity golf, and the prestigious Northern Trust Open on the PGA TOUR's West Coast swing, all hosted throughout the Southland, to Disney's annual character-themed race productions, Spectrum is a leader of hosting large-scale events that welcome athletes and families of all ages and experience. For more information on the Spectrum's category expertise and upcoming events, visit: http://spectrumsports.net.