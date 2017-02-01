Picasso Inspired Abstract Painter Dina Herrmann Joins Sabelskjold Art Agency

Into The Garden Large Abstract Painter commercial and private projects

Contact

Erick Sabelskjold

***@sabelskjoldartagency.com Erick Sabelskjold

End

-- Sabelskjold Art Agency is announcing its representation of Dina Herrmann, an internationally collected abstract artist. Dina specializes in large original abstract paintings that are fantastic for public and large spaces.Dina Herrmann's creative bent began early while growing up in New York City. Because both parents were working artists Herrmann's young life comprised of countless trips to museums and galleries. She began to study painting at age 13 with the painter/muralist, Anthony Toney, and continued her early training at Cornell University, Bennington College, and Alfred University throughout her adolescence. She later earned her BFA at SUNY Purchase in Purchase, New York.In 1985, Herrmann had her first solo show at the Vorpal Gallery in Soho, NY. In the '90s, her paintings were displayed at the National Endowment for the Arts in Washington, D.C. Numerous group shows followed in New York, Miami, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and Holland. In 2011, Herrmann won Best Oil Painting at the Black and White show held at the Brooklyn Waterfront Artists Coalition. In 2012, she was a featured artist at 1st Dibs at the New York Design Center in Manhattan.Dina Herrmann's early influences were Kandinsky, Pollock, Miro, O'Keefe, and Picasso, but her latest works are enlivened and inspired by Joan Snyder and her late father, illustrator and painter, Robert Herrmann.Herrmann chooses to work with the traditional medium of oil on canvas. She resides in Los Angeles, California where she continues to paint.Artist's StatementMy greatest inspiration is derived from the natural world – the universe with its geometric harmony and unity. For me, everything about painting is intuitive. As I paint, I'm searching for and investigating other worlds. This process has taught me to keep my mind prepared for the unexpected.My abstract paintings are about searching for a structured, tactile world. Their creation is very physical. Like making sculpture, I'm finding shapes and forms through the thickness of the paint and details of my brush.Painting is a catharsis, a regenerative process that allows me to find a deeper connection to myself.Sabelskjold Art Agency is an art broker / agent that represents internationally collected artists. Erick Sabelskjold offers fine art buying to private, corporate and interior designers in the French Riviera. Sabelskjold Art represents international clients in Miami, Moscow, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Toronto, Monaco and New York.Erick is an expert in interior design and staging for yachts, villas and corporate buildings.Sabelskjold Art AgencyFrench Riviera and Miami