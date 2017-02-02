 
One Lucky Winner Will Take Home A 1967 Rally Sport Camaro and 2017 Lingenfelter Special Edition ZL1

In Celebration of 50 Years of Camaro High Performance, the 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway® grand prize package includes a 1967 Rally Sport Camaro and a 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition ZL1.
 
 
The Camaro Dream Giveaway grand prize includes the cars plus $35,000 for taxes.
The Camaro Dream Giveaway grand prize includes the cars plus $35,000 for taxes.
 
GRAVETTE, Ark. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway, a nationwide drawing sponsored by New Beginning Children's Homes–a charitable organization, launched on February 5, 2017. The winner of this extraordinary prize package will receive a fully restored 1967 Rally Sport Camaro and a 2017 Lingenfelter Special Edition Camaro ZL1. The grand-prize also includes $35,000 towards the prize taxes.

To enter to win this prize package boldly celebrating 50 years of the Chevrolet Camaro, the general public can simply call toll-free to (866) 600-0646 or enter online at http://www.dreamgiveaway.com/dg/camaro. Participants that donate $25 or more are invited to use promo code WB0217R to receive 25% bonus tickets.

The Grand Prize: This 1967 Rally Sport Camaro features a 396ci Chevrolet big-block V-8 and a Tremec five-speed overdrive manual transmission. It has a long list of restomod upgrades, including Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, QA1 shocks and front coil springs, Billet Specialties suspension, TMI Performance Sport interior, electric hide-a-way headlamps, LED taillamps, vintage air climate system, and show-quality engine bay with polished aluminum and billet steel. It is painted Tuxedo Black contrasting Torch Red stripes and a matching interior.

The 2017 Lingenfelter Signature Edition Camaro ZL1, which sports Serial #001, cranks out 800 horsepower thanks to a 376 cubic inch (6.2-liter) Chevy LT4 Gen 5 small-block featuring an Edelbrock E-force supercharger, ported and polished factory cylinder heads, an ultra-high-performance cam, and custom tuning, all courtesy of the horsepower experts at Lingenfelter Performance Engineering. This Camaro goes 0-60 mph in 3 seconds and has 800 lb-ft of torque. Other notable performance and styling features include a 3:42:1 limited-slip differential, a serialized dash plaque, and exhilarating exterior styling and badging to match the 1967 Camaro.

New Beginning Children's Homes (NBCH), the sponsor of this giveaway, is a 501(c)3 provider of family-style long-term residential care with a mission to provide foster children a safe and faith-centered family atmosphere where they can heal, grow, and be loved while working through difficult life issues. In addition to the funding they receive, NBCH will provide grants to several worthwhile charities, including Disabled American Veterans, National Guard Educational Foundation, Smile Network International, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bright Pink and Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

For low-res and high-res photography and video assets, please contact Kim Meyers.

A 2017 Camaro Dream Giveaway spokesperson is available for press interviews for traditional print, broadcast, and radio media and digital-only sites. Please contact Kim Meyers to arrange a press interview.

Source:New Beginning Children's Homes
