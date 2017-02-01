News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RCLCO and Merrie Frankel Announce the Formation of Minerva Realty Consultants, LLC
Combining Strengths to Provide Rating Advisory Services and IPO Strategy for Real Estate Firms
Minerva is unique in providing independent credit rating and capital structure analysis for clients contemplating accessing the public markets. Minerva's disciplined process will enable private companies to explore IPOs by mapping out the optimal approach to going public and guide listed and non-listed real estate firms through the rating process.
Based in New York City, Minerva combines the global resources and real estate expertise of real estate advisory firm RCLCO, with the skills and experience of Merrie Frankel, President, a seasoned real estate capital markets, REIT, tax, and legal executive.
Prior to forming Minerva, Ms. Frankel served as Vice President/Senior Credit Officer in the Commercial Real Estate Finance group at Moody's Investors Service, where for 18 years she was responsible for a ratings portfolio of large REITs and real estate operating companies (REOCs). Prior to joining Moody's, Ms. Frankel was a Senior Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management for the Argo Funds, a real estate opportunity fund with $1.5 billion in assets, responsible for portfolio management, financing, investor relations, and dispositions for investments in properties, operating companies, and CMBS. She previously held various positions in the commercial real estate industry, including at Ernst & Young, Cushman & Wakefield, J.P. Morgan Securities, and Salomon Brothers. She is a member of Agree Realty Corporation's (ADC) board and audit committee.
"Through this affiliation, RCLCO aims to more completely serve our clients, providing them with a single source for strategic advice. With Merrie's knowledge of the capital markets, RCLCO's strategy planning expertise is now uniquely equipped to help real estate companies contemplate going public and rating strategies,"
"I could not be more excited to initiate the launch of Minerva Realty Consultants, LLC," says Merrie Frankel, President of Minerva. "When these quality services are combined with RCLCO's reputation for excellence in strategic real estate intelligence, you have a partnership that cannot be matched in the industry."
For inquiries regarding Minerva Realty Consultants, LLC, Merrie Frankel can be reached directly at mfrankel@minervarc.com (mailto:%20mfrankel@
About RCLCO
Since 1967, RCLCO (formerly Robert Charles Lesser & Co.) has been the "first call" for real estate developers, investors, public institutions and non-real estate companies seeking strategic and tactical advice regarding property investment, planning, and development. RCLCO leverages quantitative analytics platforms and a strategic planning framework to provide end-to-end business planning and implementation solutions at an entity, portfolio, or project level. With the insights and experience gained over 50 years and thousands of projects—touching over $5B of real estate activity each year—RCLCO brings success to all product types across the United States and around the world. RCLCO is headquartered in Washington, DC, and has offices in Los Angeles, Orlando, and Austin. Learn more about RCLCO at http://www.rclco.com.
Media Contact
Diana Black, RCLCO
dblack@rclco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse