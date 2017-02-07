

Top Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska nominees for 2017 announced Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska Award Ceremony held at: 6 p.m. February 18th, 2017, Petroleum Club of Anchorage. ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Top Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska for 2017 nominated for Business Excellence, Leadership, Mentorship/Support, Start-Up and Support Impact In the 3rd Annual WE of Alaska Awards



WE of Alaska is excited to announce the top 3 nominees in each of the following categories: Business Excellence, Leadership, Mentorship/Support, Start-Up and Community Impact.



Business Excellence- Kassandra Taggart-Boltman, Real Property Management, Last Frontier. Heather Cortez, Planet Beach. Charity Bieber-Folcik, Alaska Chicks.



Business Leadership- Debbie Reinwand-Mcguire, Brilliant Media Strategies. Tracy Parrish, Alaska Pacific Insurance Agency. Zoi Maroudas-Tziolas, Bambinos Baby Food.



Mentorship/Support- Suzanne Hickel, Prefer Home Care. Teresa Jacobsson, JW Industries Group. Sonia Cox, Firebird Esthetics and Body Art Studio.



Startup Businesses- Lindsay Nielsen, Constellation Shopping Services. Linda Leary, Fishewear. Elizabeth Eldridge, The Spice and Tea Exchange.



Community Support and Outreach- Victoria Kellie, The Baby Store Alaska. Jessie Gibson. Joy Bunde, Ignite Alaska.





"These nominees are setting the standards for Women Entrepreneurship in the state of Alaska" said Jennifer Christensen, Co-Director of Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 93 entries we received this year." Nominations were open to the public and gathered online over the past two months. Our three independent judges will make the final selection of winners, from additional information gathered from each nominee.



Winners will be announced on February 18th and all nominees honored at a spectacular ceremony and celebration at the Petroleum Club of Anchorage from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Limited tickets are available at www.weofalaska.com. The winners will have an opportunity to share their story and experience as a celebrated Women Entrepreneur of Alaska.



Find Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska Online:

Website:

Facebook:

Twitter: @ (https://twitter.com/ TheWebbyAwards) weofalaska

Email: weofalaska@gmail.com



About the Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska



Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska was founded in 2010 with a mission to provide support, education, networking and valuable resources to its members. WE of Alaska has grown to include over 60 local members, dozens of vendor and partner affiliations and community connections.



Contact

Jennifer Christensen

Women Entrepreneurs of Alaska

907-310-4300

