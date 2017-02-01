Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of AA Val U Stor

Jeff Gorden & Seth Hodges of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sell AA Val U Stor.

Contact

kyle

***@gorden-group.com kyle

End

-- Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO is pleased to announce the sale of AA Val U Stor in Yuma, Arizona. The self storage facility sold February 3rd, 2017 for $6,350,000. The property is located near Interstate 8 and the main gate to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. The facility consists of 24 buildings providing over 144,000 square feet of rentable space for personal and small business storage needs. Eagle Commercial led an international marketing campaign sourcing numerous potential buyers and multiple offers. The property sold to a regional investment group in an exchange transaction. The sale of this property required the depth of experience, resources and industry contacts of our team and all parties involved. Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects."This sale is evidence of the growing capitalization of regional operators in the self storage investment marketplace,"said Jeff Gorden, Vice President of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, "Even in a smaller market like this one, we delivered multiple qualified offers to the Seller and fielded hundreds of inquiries." "We had spent years with this Seller, helping to guide his reposition of the property after a destructive road closure. It was a tremendous accomplishment on his part and we were honored to have a supporting role."The Argus Self Storage Sales Network is the leading group of self storage brokers in the industry with a prior year record of over $400 Million Dollars in completed self storage sales in 63 separate markets around the country. The Network is a six-time consecutive winner of the Inside Self Storage "Best of Business" Award and has specialized exclusively in self storage properties over the last three decades.Jeff Gorden, Vice President, is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate in Arizona and a Board Member of the Arizona Self Storage Association. Jeff, along with Seth Hodges, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, specialize in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.Our self storage specialty group is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com.For All Press Inquiries or additional details, please contact:Eagle Commercial Realty Services - Gorden Group2929 N 44th Street, #345Phoenix, AZ 85018