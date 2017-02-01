News By Tag
Eagle Commercial Realty Services Announces Sale of AA Val U Stor
Jeff Gorden & Seth Hodges of Eagle Commercial Realty Services Sell AA Val U Stor.
"This sale is evidence of the growing capitalization of regional operators in the self storage investment marketplace,"
The Argus Self Storage Sales Network is the leading group of self storage brokers in the industry with a prior year record of over $400 Million Dollars in completed self storage sales in 63 separate markets around the country. The Network is a six-time consecutive winner of the Inside Self Storage "Best of Business" Award and has specialized exclusively in self storage properties over the last three decades.
Jeff Gorden, Vice President, is the Argus Self Storage Sales Network Broker Affiliate in Arizona and a Board Member of the Arizona Self Storage Association. Jeff, along with Seth Hodges, Associate, of Eagle Commercial Realty Services, AMO® in Phoenix, specialize in self storage and RV storage properties and represented the Seller in this transaction.
