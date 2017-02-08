News By Tag
Quest Village Groundbreaking Ceremony -Media Invitation (Please RSVP)
Media and Press members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of Quest Village, our new residential community designed for individuals with disabilities to foster independence.
When: Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Where: Quest Village
1389 Woodbury Road
Orlando, Fl. 32828
Who: Senior leaders from Quest, Inc., Central Florida community and civic leaders, Quest Village Donors and Sponsors and potential residents will be in attendance to commemorate the groundbreaking of this transformational new community.
RSVP: Alexis Claiborne, Alexis.Claiborne@
Media Contact: Tikisha Ousley-Hughes, Phone: 407.218.4366, Email: thughes@questinc.org
Visit us at http://www.questinc.org/
Contact
Tikisha Ousley-Hughes
***@questinc.org
