Quest Village Groundbreaking Ceremony -Media Invitation (Please RSVP)

Media and Press members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of Quest Village, our new residential community designed for individuals with disabilities to foster independence.

Tikisha Ousley-Hughes

Tikisha Ousley-Hughes

--Join us for the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Quest Village. Quest Village is an innovative community designed for independent adults with developmental disabilities. Quest Village will be a neighborhood of single story quadraplexes, will contain 48 single bedroom/single bathroom units located in 12 residential buildings with a community center. Located on Woodbury Road near the exceptional Waterford Lakes area in East Orlando, Florida, the community will provide easy access to healthcare, employment, entertainment, transportation and education.Wednesday, February 8, 2017Quest Village1389 Woodbury RoadOrlando, Fl. 32828Senior leaders from Quest, Inc., Central Florida community and civic leaders, Quest Village Donors and Sponsors and potential residents will be in attendance to commemorate the groundbreaking of this transformational new community.Alexis Claiborne, Alexis.Claiborne@questinc.org or 407.218.4326Tikisha Ousley-Hughes, Phone: 407.218.4366, Email: thughes@questinc.orgVisit us at http://www.questinc.org/ qvillage.html for more details.