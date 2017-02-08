 
Quest Village Groundbreaking Ceremony -Media Invitation (Please RSVP)

Media and Press members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of Quest Village, our new residential community designed for individuals with disabilities to foster independence.
 
 
Quest Village
Quest Village
ORLANDO, Fla. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- What: Join us for the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Quest Village. Quest Village is an innovative community designed for independent adults with developmental disabilities. Quest Village will be a neighborhood of single story quadraplexes, will contain 48 single bedroom/single bathroom units located in 12 residential buildings with a community center. Located on Woodbury Road near the exceptional Waterford Lakes area in East Orlando, Florida, the community will provide easy access to healthcare, employment, entertainment, transportation and education.

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Where: Quest Village

1389 Woodbury Road

Orlando, Fl. 32828

Who: Senior leaders from Quest, Inc., Central Florida community and civic leaders, Quest Village Donors and Sponsors and potential residents will be in attendance to commemorate the groundbreaking of this transformational new community.

RSVP: Alexis Claiborne, Alexis.Claiborne@questinc.org or 407.218.4326

Media Contact: Tikisha Ousley-Hughes, Phone: 407.218.4366, Email: thughes@questinc.org

Visit us at http://www.questinc.org/qvillage.html for more details.

Tikisha Ousley-Hughes
***@questinc.org
