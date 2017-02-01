News By Tag
Lawson Screen and Digital Products Announces New eStore
If you are out and about don't worry. Our new design is optimized for computers, tablets, and mobile devices, so you can order the products you need from anywhere!
One new perk of our eStore is FREE SHIPPING with orders over $99 anywhere in the continental U.S., and a flat rate of just $9.95 for orders under $99 in the continental U.S.Now that is a great deal!
Be sure to check in regularly to find great daily, monthly, and equipment deals.We offer deals even on other name brand products such as Epson or Roland.
Register an account and gain the ability to review previous orders. Re-ordering products is as simple as a click of a button and you can review previous orders.
Lawson supplies only the finest of materials, our new eStore is an extension of those materials. Give us a try. Welcome to Screen Printing Simplified.
Find out more at https://estore.lawsonsp.com
