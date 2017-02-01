 
News By Tag
* Montessori Teachers
* Montessori Elementary School
* Gifted Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Lifetime Montessori Teachers Learn Innovative Approaches

Montessori teachers across America will congregate in Austin, TX later this month to learn innovative approaches in building classroom environments at the Association Montessori International (AMI).
 
 
Montessori Teachers San Diego
Montessori Teachers San Diego
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Montessori Teachers
* Montessori Elementary School
* Gifted Children

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Events

SAN DIEGO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Entitled "The Calculating Mind," this Association Montessori International (AMI)weekend course will focus on visiting underlying human tendencies and experiences that form the basis of children's mathematical experiences--and how to use math as a foundation for abstraction, order and exactness.

"I'm so happy that our Lifetime Montessori teachers will have this opportunity to attend the national Montessori conference," Kristin Edwards, M.Ed., said. "Only through the generosity of our students' parents are we able to make this trip. We are grateful."

Lifetime Montessori serves 185 students aged eighteen months through nine years in mid San Diego County. The school was named one of San Diego's 'Three Best Preschools' last year.

Seventeen top-tier speakers will address Montessori teachers and administrators throughout the weekend conference to be held during the President's Day holiday weekend in Austin, TX.

Highlighted by Dr. Ross Greene, who will discuss "Fostering the Better Side of Human Nature in Kids and Adults," other specialized talks will focus on toddler, primary, elementary, adolescent and parental learning. Also on the agenda are administrative and special interest workshop talks by nationally recognized Montessori experts.

Dr. Greene, who served on the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School for more than 20 years, is the originator of an approach called Collaborative and Proactive Solutions (CPS).

"Over the course of the past year, the Lifetime Montessori School community has raised thousands of dollars to give our teachers this opportunity," Edwards said. "This conference allows us to assimilate 'Best Practices' in an up close and personal way that will positively affect how we teach our gifted childrengoing forward. We are rewarded by building our continuing education, exchanging ideas and experiences and getting time to renew old friendships and meet new friends."

During the past year, LMS parents have contributed via various school-oriented events. Two core events included the annual Art Show and Silent Auction plus the Fall Harvest Festival. Over $10,000 was raised at these events to allow a contingent of LMS teachers to attend the national conference.

The national Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) conference will be held Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20, 2017. Besides Dr. Greene, speakers include:

• Sara Brady, M.Ed., a toddlers expert, who will speak on "Nurturing Early Mathematical Experiences for the Child Under Three"

• Uma Ramani, who will discuss "The Seed of Mathematics"

• Phyllis Pottish-Lewis, M.Ed., a Montessori Elementary school expert who will talk about "Gifts to Give Our Children from the Mathematical Geniuses Who Have Shaped the World" and,

• Michael Waski, MA, who will speak on "The Calculating Mind: Montessori Mathematic Foundations" during his adolescent workshop.

"We'll report back to our staff and parents about what we learned," Edwards continued. "We're so appreciative to our extended family for all their help by ensuring that our Montessori Teachers can refresh their skills in such a welcoming atmosphere."

Lifetime Montessori School is located at 14727 Camino De La Luna and serves the San Diego communities of Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Santa Fe as well as Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Del Sur and Scripps Ranch.

To book a free tour, visit https://www.lifetimemontessorischool.com/free-tours.

Contact
DMNP, Bob Gavin
***@digitalmarketingnp.com
End
Source:Lifetime Montessori school
Email:***@digitalmarketingnp.com Email Verified
Tags:Montessori Teachers, Montessori Elementary School, Gifted Children
Industry:Education
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Digital Marketing DMNP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share