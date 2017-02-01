News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lifetime Montessori Teachers Learn Innovative Approaches
Montessori teachers across America will congregate in Austin, TX later this month to learn innovative approaches in building classroom environments at the Association Montessori International (AMI).
"I'm so happy that our Lifetime Montessori teachers will have this opportunity to attend the national Montessori conference,"
Lifetime Montessori serves 185 students aged eighteen months through nine years in mid San Diego County. The school was named one of San Diego's 'Three Best Preschools' last year.
Seventeen top-tier speakers will address Montessori teachers and administrators throughout the weekend conference to be held during the President's Day holiday weekend in Austin, TX.
Highlighted by Dr. Ross Greene, who will discuss "Fostering the Better Side of Human Nature in Kids and Adults," other specialized talks will focus on toddler, primary, elementary, adolescent and parental learning. Also on the agenda are administrative and special interest workshop talks by nationally recognized Montessori experts.
Dr. Greene, who served on the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School for more than 20 years, is the originator of an approach called Collaborative and Proactive Solutions (CPS).
"Over the course of the past year, the Lifetime Montessori School community has raised thousands of dollars to give our teachers this opportunity,"
During the past year, LMS parents have contributed via various school-oriented events. Two core events included the annual Art Show and Silent Auction plus the Fall Harvest Festival. Over $10,000 was raised at these events to allow a contingent of LMS teachers to attend the national conference.
The national Association Montessori Internationale (AMI) conference will be held Friday, February 17 through Monday, February 20, 2017. Besides Dr. Greene, speakers include:
• Sara Brady, M.Ed., a toddlers expert, who will speak on "Nurturing Early Mathematical Experiences for the Child Under Three"
• Uma Ramani, who will discuss "The Seed of Mathematics"
• Phyllis Pottish-Lewis, M.Ed., a Montessori Elementary school expert who will talk about "Gifts to Give Our Children from the Mathematical Geniuses Who Have Shaped the World" and,
• Michael Waski, MA, who will speak on "The Calculating Mind: Montessori Mathematic Foundations"
"We'll report back to our staff and parents about what we learned," Edwards continued. "We're so appreciative to our extended family for all their help by ensuring that our Montessori Teachers can refresh their skills in such a welcoming atmosphere."
Lifetime Montessori School is located at 14727 Camino De La Luna and serves the San Diego communities of Rancho Bernardo, Rancho Penasquitos and Rancho Santa Fe as well as Carmel Valley, 4S Ranch, Del Sur and Scripps Ranch.
To book a free tour, visit https://www.lifetimemontessorischool.com/
Contact
DMNP, Bob Gavin
***@digitalmarketingnp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse