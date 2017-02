GoodPeopleSA Soul Saturday Highlights East Side In Style

San Antonio's most diverse mixer brings the "Soul of the City" together

Christian Reed-Ogba

210-454-1636

Christian Reed-Ogba
210-454-1636

-- San Antonio's largest and most diverse mixer is back and delighted to once again partner with District 2 City Councilman Alan Warrick II on the second #GoodPeopleSA SOUL SATURDAY. The event, first held in July 2016 at the Hays Street Bridge, will bridge communities and spark economic development while attendees enjoy soul music on San Antonio's east side. SOUL SATURDAY hosts, #GoodPeopleSA, will bring together small business vendors, food trucks, area restaurants, and entertainers from San Antonio's four corners for a night of family fun, live music, shopping, and dancing."As a way to ensure that our communities stay connected the #GoodPeopleSA brand has created events that will play a pivotal role in promoting east side businesses.", says District 2 Councilman Alan Warrick, "This free event will serve as a personal introduction to one of San Antonio's most historic and interactive neighborhoods while introducing the San Antonio community to area small businesses."#GoodPeople SA SOUL SATURDAY will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 5PM until 10PM within St. Paul Square on East Commerce Street. It will feature a small business vendor marketplace, food truck fare, and live music while highlighting local businesses Tony G's Soul Food and Smoke the Restaurant. The street fair style event is free, family friendly and will connect the East Side to the San Antonio Community.If you'd like to be a vendor visit https://sponsorsoulgpsa.eventbrite.com About Good People SAIn January 2013 #GoodPeopleSA was created to help build networks between San Antonio natives and transplants that will foster friendship, partnership, and commerce- broadening connections between industry insiders and community groups. The #GoodPeopleSA and SOUL SATURDAY event series will serve as a personal introduction to San Antonio's most diverse professional and interactive neighbors.