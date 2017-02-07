News By Tag
#GoodPeopleSA Soul Saturday Highlights East Side In Style
San Antonio's most diverse mixer brings the "Soul of the City" together
"As a way to ensure that our communities stay connected the #GoodPeopleSA brand has created events that will play a pivotal role in promoting east side businesses."
#GoodPeople SA SOUL SATURDAY will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 5PM until 10PM within St. Paul Square on East Commerce Street. It will feature a small business vendor marketplace, food truck fare, and live music while highlighting local businesses Tony G's Soul Food and Smoke the Restaurant. The street fair style event is free, family friendly and will connect the East Side to the San Antonio Community.
If you'd like to be a vendor visit https://sponsorsoulgpsa.eventbrite.com
About Good People SA
In January 2013 #GoodPeopleSA was created to help build networks between San Antonio natives and transplants that will foster friendship, partnership, and commerce- broadening connections between industry insiders and community groups. The #GoodPeopleSA and SOUL SATURDAY event series will serve as a personal introduction to San Antonio's most diverse professional and interactive neighbors.
Contact
Christian Reed-Ogba
210-454-1636
***@bethanyeastpr.com
