ASC Hires Frank Thomsen as Vice President Customer Services
Experienced industry expert will direct solution support for international software company
Prior to joining ASC, Mr. Thomsen served for more than a decade as a Senior Vice President for a prominent international telecommunications company, where he specialized in technical sales support, worldwide project consultation and crisis management. In total, Frank Thomsen brings more than 20 years of IT, consulting and service experience to his new role.
Marco Mueller, Chief Operating Officer of ASC, said, "As always, the customer is our top priority, and we have demonstrated that by appointing Mr. Thomsen as our new VP of Customer Services. His background in international communications fits perfectly with our company, simultaneously providing a deep knowledge of technical issues and an instinctive understanding of the needs of our customers."
Mr. Mueller went on to praise Mr. Thomsen's ability to manage complex international projects. Mr. Thomsen holds a Masters in electrical engineering and information technologies, with courses in communications technology and radio engineering, at the Technische Universität Dresden in Germany.
Mr. Thomsen noted, "ASC has built a worldwide reputation during the past 50 years for its innovation in recording and analyzing communications, and I am honored to join such a prestigious organization. ASC's portfolio is unique in terms of its scope and functionality, and fully adapted to the needs of its customers and partners. I look forward to supporting that portfolio anytime and anywhere."
Frank Thomsen also emphasized ASC's provision of all its solutions via the Cloud. Customers have the option of always using state-of-the-
