News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axalta Expert Focuses on Powder Coating Fundamentals at FENCETECH 2017
Withers' session provided an in-depth look at the powder coating process from pretreatment and powder material selection, to powder application, recovery, curing and essential components for an overall well-designed, high performing powder coating system. Withers also instructed attendees on how to make the best system choices to meet their powder coating needs.
"It was an honor to present at one of the most highly anticipated tradeshows in the fencing industry," said Withers. "I really enjoyed sharing the essentials of powder coating directly with fencing industry members and demonstrating the benefits of using Axalta's powder coatings on their projects."
FENCETECH is an annual event that provides those in the fencing industry with technical and applied technology forums, as well as new product innovations and developments. The event also highlights improvements and tips to optimize powder coating in the industry.
About Axalta Coating Systems
Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/
Contact
Ashley Evans Ward
***@axaltacs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse