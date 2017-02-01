 
Axalta Expert Focuses on Powder Coating Fundamentals at FENCETECH 2017

 
 
Mike Withers
Mike Withers
 
HOUSTON - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, shared coating expertise at the FENCETECH 2017 tradeshow, the largest gathering in the fence and ornamental, and miscellaneous metal industries, on February 1-5, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.  Mike Withers, Axalta Architectural Segment Leader in North America, led a technical session titled, Powder Coating.

Withers' session provided an in-depth look at the powder coating process from pretreatment and powder material selection, to powder application, recovery, curing and essential components for an overall well-designed, high performing powder coating system.  Withers also instructed attendees on how to make the best system choices to meet their powder coating needs.

"It was an honor to present at one of the most highly anticipated tradeshows in the fencing industry," said Withers.  "I really enjoyed sharing the essentials of powder coating directly with fencing industry members and demonstrating the benefits of using Axalta's powder coatings on their projects."

FENCETECH is an annual event that provides those in the fencing industry with technical and applied technology forums, as well as new product innovations and developments.  The event also highlights improvements and tips to optimize powder coating in the industry.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit http://www.axaltacs.com/us/en_US/products-services/powder...

Contact
Ashley Evans Ward
***@axaltacs.com
End
Source:Axalta Powder Coatings
Email:***@axaltacs.com
Tags:Powder Coating, Convention, FenceTech 2017
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
