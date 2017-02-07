News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Builders Engaging Associate Members (BEAM) Award Given to Belman Homes
The award went to David Belman of Belman Homes Inc., reputable builder Wisconsin. He was recognized for his professionalism, political engagement, volunteer activities and service to the industry. The BEAM award is given to a builder member who values doing business with NAHB Associates: the trade partners, suppliers and service providers who are also members of the NAHB federation.
"Having professional tradesmen is very important to create a quality long lasting home. I am very proud that the majority of Belman Homes trades are members of our Local, State, and National Home Builders Associations. Not only do we have longstanding relationships with our trades, some spanning over 30 years, by being members, they pledge themselves to the highest ethical standards, continual education, and professionalism. Our homes are only as good as the people that build them. I am gratified that our contractors adhere to these standards, support our industry and will proudly accept the Beam Award on their behalf." – David Belman
Belman was president of the Metropolitan Builders Association (MBA) in Waukesha in 2016, where he facilitated a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) and connected his HBA with other public leaders. He is now the Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) President for 2017, after being installed January 27th. He has previously served as vice president, secretary and treasurer for the WBA.
Approximately 95 percent of Belman's subcontractors are Associate members, and he actively recruits new members for NAHB. He is one of the top recruiters in his local association. His 2016 MBA Parade of Homes entry, the Augustine model, featured 46 member contractors.
ABOUT BELMAN HOMES:
Belman Homes vision is "Creating the ultimate building experience, one customer at a time."® Lead by industry leader and second-generation homebuilder, David Belman, their commitment to this vision has led them to win major North American Awards for "Best Young Entrepreneur"
Contact
Belman Homes
***@belmanhomes.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 07, 2017