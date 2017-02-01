Indulge in a Rare & Well Done® Valentine's Day with Your Better Half at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Enjoy a perfect Valentine's Day date with delicious food and romantic live music at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Oak Brook

-- Treat your Valentine to a delicious specialty dinner and live music date on Tuesday, February 14. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille (5 Oakbrook Court, Oak Brook, IL 60523; 630-571-1808)is pulling out all the romantic stops for the holiday. Savor a romantic Prix Fixe dinner and a modern jazz duet, Morgan Pritle and Paul Johnson, at Perry's on Tuesday, February 14. Dining starts at 4 PM and the entertainment begins at 6 PM.Start your evening with a soup or salad. Choose from a creamy Lobster Bisque, elegant French Onion Soup, Signature Wedge Salad, Caesar Salad or the Kale Salad with a refreshing Jalapeño Mint Vinaigrette.Main course options include the 6 oz. Filet Perry, 8 oz. Filet Mignon, 14 oz. Prime New York Strip and the 14 oz. Prime Ribeye to satisfy the most devoted carnivores. Perry's Famous Pork Chop will be available and is guaranteed to please everyone. An unexpected steakhouse specialty, Perry's Famous Pork Chop is a mouth-watering prime chop rubbed with proprietary seasoning, cured and roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood for up to six hours. Upon order, the chop is glazed, caramelized and topped with Perry's signature herb-garlic butter, then carved tableside. Sweet, smoky and sizzling, it's the perfect dish to share with your sweet and sizzling someone.For diners seeking lighter fare with just as much flavor, the Grilled Salmon, Chicken Oscar and Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna will not disappoint. For vegetarians, a Vegetable Plate will also be available. All entrees are served with Whipped Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables, except the Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna which is served with sushi rice.Complete your romantic feast with one of three decadent dessert options: White Chocolate Cheesecake, Dessert Trio or the Chocolate Crunch.Don't forget about drinks. Throughout the month of February, Perry's will be offering a specialty craft cocktail, the Make My Heart Beet ($7). Featuring actual beets, the root vegetable brings a unique but delightful twist to the cocktail. Order one, or a few, to quench your curiosity and get your heart pumping.The Prix Fixe is $59.95 per person for reservations at 5:30 PM and earlier and is $74.95 per person for reservations at 5:45 PM and later. Tax and gratuity is not included in the per person price. Please note appetizer and entrée complements will be available but are not included in the per person price.Reservations are limited. Please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com or call 630-571-1808 to make your reservation today. Reservations are limited to a two-hour time period and a credit card is needed to make a reservation. A $25 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after February 12.Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a modest butcher shop, Perry's has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants with a stunning array of culinary creations. Perry's currently operates 13 steakhouse locations in Chicago, Denver, Birmingham, Alabama and across Texas, as well as two Perry & Sons Market & Grille locations, and will be opening a 14th location later this year in Grapevine, Texas, a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Oak Brook location is the first in the Chicago area. For more information and updates on Perry's Steakhouse, please visit www.PerrysSteakhouse.com.