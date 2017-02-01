 
Industry News





February 2017
Giving back… A Deck For a Soldier

DeckRemodelers participates in a worthy cause to assist a disabled veteran
 
 
Listed Under

BOONTON, N.J. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- DeckRemodelers.com of Sparta, is proud to again participate in "A Deck For a Soldier®," a worthy cause sponsored by the New Jersey chapter of the North American Deck and Railing Association N.A.D.R.A. The official plans for this latest project in Boonton, NJ have been announced. Sean McAleer DeckRemodelers.com owner and N.A.D.R.A. member will be scheduling a build crew to assist at the Boonton project site. The Staff at DeckRemodelers.com will happily join in the effort. Many have roots in the area or have a friend currently serving our country. This effort is seen as a way to give back in acknowledgment of their service.

The recipient of this 2017 Deck for a Soldier will enjoy a new deck projected for completion this spring. Kyle a former Marine had completed combat tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan, returning home safely. While in the reserves he was working as an electrician apprentice. One morning on his way to work he was involved in a serious accident, hit by someone making an illegal left turn.  He was in a coma for 45 days. Do to a life saving procedure he lost one leg and suffers with severe nerve damage. Because of the circumstances a new sliding door from his kitchen to the new deck will also be installed along with rear access. A ribbon cutting ceremony for this project will be scheduled in the spring when the weather is more cooperative.

This nonprofit organization pair's private builders and vendors who want to make a difference, in gratitude, to our military families. Local N.A.D.R.A. member volunteers will complete construction, and member vendors will provide the materials and products all free of charge to the recipient.

This year the committee chair is Bruce Verblaauw, the committee members are  Joey Matthews, Alan Benson and Vincent Carrubba. All members represent construction companies and vendors here in NJ. The annual Deck For a Soldier® event was founded by the North American Deck and Railing Association N.A.D.R.A in 2007, and is a community effort that expresses appreciation for the service and dedication of the men and women of our armed forces. More information about Deck for a Soldier® can be found at www.NADRA.org.

