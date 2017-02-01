 
Industry News





Infratects Receives SOC 2 Type II Attestation Report

Independent Audit Verifies Infratects' Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
FRISCO, Texas - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- KirkpatrickPrice announced today that Infratects, a global consultancy firm specializing in Oracle Hyperion Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) infrastructure design, implementation, hosting and managed service, has received their SOC 2 Type II attestation report. The completion of this engagement provides evidence that Infratects has a strong commitment to deliver high quality services to its clients by demonstrating they have the necessary internal controls and processes in place.

SOC 2 engagements are based on the AICPA's Trust Services Principles. SOC 2 service auditor reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system. KirkpatrickPrice's service auditor report verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Infratects' controls to meet the criteria for these principles.

"We are very pleased to have achieved this milestone in our US operations and look forward to a continuing relationship with KirkpatrickPrice as we continue to innovate our service offerings and pursue additional certifications for our operations," said Soner Bekir, CEO of Infratects International. "Security & confidentiality are key to the services we provide, with availability being a given requirement and the best way to demonstrate these attributes is through certifiable compliance, independently audited by a reputable firm."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Principles and Criteria. Infratects has selected the security, availability, and confidentiality principles for the basis of their audit," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "Infratects delivers trust based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Infratects' controls."

About Infratects

Infratects is a global consultancy and services firm specializing in Oracle™ Enterprise Performance Management (EPM). The firm has over 16 years of experience in providing Oracle™ EPM design, implementation, troubleshooting, tuning, hosting, cloud and managed services to clients in over 20 countries in all vertical industries from our offices in the Netherlands (HQ), the UK, Finland, Spain, Australia and the US. For more information, visit www.infratects.com.

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Contact
Jason Glazar
Infratects
***@infratects.com
Source:KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
Email:***@infratects.com
Feb 07, 2017 News



