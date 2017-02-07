News By Tag
Floor & Decor Launching Sixth Los Angeles-area Store: Grand Opening February 9 in Fountain Valley
Grand Opening Preceded by Pro Networking Event & Followed by Community "Super Saturday" Family Celebration
The 44,000-square-
"Floor & Decor is excited to open our doors in Fountain Valley," said Holm. "With the launch of our sixth store in Southern California, and our seventh in the state, we are committed to providing all of our customers with an extensive array of hard surface flooring products at unbeatable prices. We look forward to building superior relationships with this great community, one shopper at a time."
Established in 2000, Georgia-based Floor & Decor offers homeowners and professional contractors access to a superstore range of selection at warehouse prices, with showroom quality. Each Floor & Decor location is bolstered by a local focus that creates a store experience and mix of products meeting the needs of each market served. Floor & Decor offers free design services, as well as a dedicated Pro Services team, and carries a tremendous in-stock selection of tile, wood, and stone flooring.
Super Saturday Event, February 11
Following its February 9 grand opening, the Fountain Valley Floor & Decor store will host a family-friendly "Super Saturday" event on February 11,beginning at 11:00 a.m. Local musical phenoms, The Fountain Valley High School Royal Regiment Marching Band, will be on hand to provide entertainment, as well as the Wong Tai Sen Dance Team, with a colorful and traditional Lion Dance. The Original Tommy's "Shack on Wheels" will be serving up chili burgers and other savory selections to hungry shoppers from noon to 2 p.m.--free for the first 200 food truck guests. Children will be entertained by characters from favorite comic books and movies from 12 noon-2 p.m.—and will be able to take home balloon animals twisted by a famed superhero, or have face painting done by a Polynesian Princess. Sweet treats will be provided from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. by Chunk N' Chip Food truck. Unique slider-sized ice cream sandwiches will be free for the first 200 customers.
$1 Million Dice Roll
Perhaps the most sensational of Floor & Decor's Super Saturday activities on February 11 is the $1 million dice roll. Beginning at noon, the first 200 shoppers (aged 18 and older) in line for the dice roll, will have the opportunity to roll a set of six customized dice --each marked with a single letter--to spell "F-L-O-O-R-S,"
• Roll any four letters, win a $100 Floor & Decor merchandise card
• Roll any five letters, win a $1,000 Floor & Decor merchandise card
• Roll all six letters to spell FLOORS, win the grand prize of $1 million
The dice roll contest will conclude when 200 people have participated -- or at 2 p.m., whichever occurs first.
Calling All Pros
On February 8, Floor & Decor will host an exclusive event for industry professionals in the local community. In addition to networking opportunities, area Pro attendees will be invited to enter for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize, courtesy of Floor & Decor.
"Building strong relationships with local professionals is one of the hallmarks of the way we do business at Floor & Decor," remarked Holm. "This industry event is a chance for us to greet, shake hands, and show support for those in the community with whom we look forward to doing business for many years to come."
In addition to this event, the Floor & Decor Fountain Valley store will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on February 8 at 4:00 p.m. Representatives from both the Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach Chambers of Commerce will be in attendance, as well as a representative from Veterans First, an advocacy service for veterans.
Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/
About Floor & Decor: Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the hard-surface flooring market, offering the industry's broadest in-stock selection of ceramic, stone, tile, wood and laminate flooring. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative materials and related accessories for one-stop shopping for hard-surface flooring projects. Floor & Decor sources directly from manufacturers around the globe to bring the world's best and most innovative flooring to its customers, at everyday low prices. Its large, warehouse-format stores typically stock approximately 3,400 products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.
