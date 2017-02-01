News By Tag
Powers Insurance and Benefits Promotes Employee
Meaghan Dowd earns promotion after achieving industry certification
In this position, Dowd will provide specialized insurance guidance and professional advice to the agency's clients and prospects. She will utilize her technical knowledge and extensive insurance background, working closely with customers to protect their assets using the vast range of products available through POWERS.
Dowd recently earned her Personal Lines Coverage Specialist (PLCS) certification, a comprehensive professional program that focuses on advanced knowledge of Personal Lines insurance. The program combines technical details of insurance coverage with personal asset risk considerations.
"Meaghan's recent PLCS certification is a huge accomplishment in our industry," said POWERS Insurance and Benefits' president JD Powers. "This achievement allows her to truly understand the intricate details of personal insurance, which will directly benefit our clients."
Prior to her promotion, Dowd served as a Personal Account Manager at POWERS Insurance and Benefits. Previously she worked as a customer service representative and producer at several local insurance agencies.
POWERS Insurance and Benefits provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits. Founded in 1991, the company is headquartered at 7745 Carondelet Ave. in Clayton, Mo. For more information, call (314) 725-1414 or visit http://www.powersinsurance.com.
JD Powers
***@powersinsurance.com
