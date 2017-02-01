 
News By Tag
* Matcha Green Tea Powder
* Natural Energy Food
* Weight Loss Food
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Southfield
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Healthy YOU Matcha Green Tea Powder - Organic Japanese Superior Culinary Grade

You will appreciate this anti-oxidant rich super food for its many potent benefits. Healthy YOU Matcha Green Tea Powder is 100% PURE. When consumed it provides a natural steady energy & metabolism boost, .
 
 
HealthYOU Matcha tea
HealthYOU Matcha tea
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- We believe that MATCHA JAPANESE ORGANIC GREEN TEA powder is perfect for a healthy life style. Provides a natural, steady energy & metabolism boost, Helps with weight loss and improves focus. In addition, the high level of chlorophyll contained in the matcha leaf powder is a powerful detoxifier and rejuvenator. Great as a tea or in Lattes, smoothies, and Baking.

To ensure quality, premium Matcha is grown in the shade resulting in plants that produce leaves that are rich in chlorophyll. Our brand, HealthyYOU Matcha Green Tea  is organically grown and  harvested in Japan – only the best leaves are used to make the powder.

The result is a superior organic culinary grade consisting of a finely ground Japanese Matcha leaf powder. It is 100% PURE. No additives. Non GMO. It is makes a nutrient & potent tea. This exceptional tea has a savory, smooth, somewhat sweet grassy taste. Matcha can also be whipped into smoothies and lattes, or added to baked goods, ice cream, or any prepared foods for a delicious, healthy boost.

Matcha is truly a versatile super food making it easy for you to enjoy it's benefits.

HealthyYOU Matcha Green Tea powder is packaged in a healthy food grade re sealable bulk package to help maintain maximum freshness. 60 gram starter size (2.1 oz)  Serving size: 1/2 to 1 teaspoon.

PURCHASE ON:  http://healthyyouproducts.com/featured-products

End
Source:Personal Awareness LLC - Healthy You Products
Email:***@healthyyouproducts.com
Tags:Matcha Green Tea Powder, Natural Energy Food, Weight Loss Food
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Southfield - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Personal Awareness, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share