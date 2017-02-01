News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DCS Introduces 3DCS for CREO Now Fully Integrated with PTC CREO
Dimensional Control Systems has fully integrated 3DCS tolerance analysis software with the PTC CREO® CAD platform.
As the standard for variation analysis software across the automotive and aerospace industries, 3DCS software offers powerful tools for engineers and designers to simulate their product's assembly process and 3D tolerance stack-up to reduce scrap and rework as well as quality issues that could lead to warranty and liability claims.
By integrating 3DCS with CREO, DCS has made it easier for CREO users to adopt tolerance analysis methods. With 3DCS Variation Analyst for CREO, users have the ability to access embedded GD&T and tools from CREO, enabling them to spend less time training and more time modeling. Additionally, with powerful optimization and analysis tools at their fingertips, 3DCS Variation Analyst for CREO enables CREO users to reduce manufacturing and assembly issues by simulating and controlling variation.
"The use of integrated tools increases modeling efficiency and allows the CAD platform's inherent functionality to cross over into the 3DCS software suite," said John Mathieson, DCS President and CEO. "As manufacturers continue to innovate, they see the value of moving to an integrated tolerance analysis solution. We've partnered with PTC in order to provide CREO users access to the 3DCS suite of tools within their CAD platform."
To learn more about 3DCS for CREO, visit http://blog.3dcs.com/
About DCS
DCS has been supporting quality management in industries including automotive, aerospace, medical device, electronics and industrial machinery for over 20 years. DCS solutions are used daily by companies like Airbus, BMW, GM, LG, Nissan, Phillips, Sony, Textron Aviation and VW. By applying DCS's 3D Model Based environment for Predictive Variation Analysis and Responsive SPC, manufacturers have reduced quality costs related to yield, scrap, rework and warranty issues. Read more at www.3dcs.com.
PTC and Creo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
Contact
Benjamin Reese
***@3dcs.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse