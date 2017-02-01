News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
P'unk Burger Gives Away Free Boozy Cake Shakes To Celebrate Second Birthday On East Passyunk
Marlo And Jason Dilks Celebrate P'unk Burger's Second Birthday With A Sweet Box And Yard's Shake Collaboration
In 2015, on Valentine's Weekend, Marlo and Jason Dilks (also owners of SliCE) opened East Passyunk's organic burger, fries and shake BYO. Thousands of burgers later, the couple celebrate their second year in business by partnering with Sweet Box Cupcakes (339 S. 13th Street) for a free boozy shake giveaway!
Customers will enjoy a free limited edition Yard's Chocolate Love Stout milkshake featuring signature cupcakes from Sweet Box with Yard's stout baked inside. The shake will be free Friday, but you can also purchase one during through Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
"We love the decadent flavor profiles and top quality product that Gretchen at Sweet Box offers," said Marlo Dilks. "After partnering on a shake last year, we wanted to work together again. This new collaboration brings together all of our families favorite flavors – with chocolate, fudge, sea salt, caramel, vanilla, and locally made stout."
P'unk Burger will also offer a "Birthday Cake Shake" option with buttercream, candy pieces and cake batter ice cream. This alcohol-free cake shake is perfect for the mini-moos!
Shakes are one per person, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Dine-in only. During the celebration, all organic build-your-own beef burgers will be $5.00 each and fries will be discounted to $1.00. All other items are one dollar off during the party.
In addition to the Friday giveaway, P'unk Burger will also have other specials for Valentine's Weekend, including special burgers and fries.
"Valentine's Weekend holds a special place in our hearts," said Marlo Dilks. "We opened our first SliCE the day after Valentine's Day. We opened the day after to have one more day to ourselves before our business and family started. So many years later, we opened P'unk Burger that same Valentine's weekend. We are so thankful to have amazing support from the community. This is our way of saying thanks. Come celebrate with us!"
Since opening, P'unk Burger has provided East Passyunk and South Philly with a healthier alternative for families that want to enjoy a burger and shake, but who also want to eat better and care about what they put into their bodies. Since opening, P'unk Burger has sold over 50,000 burgers, 20,000 shakes and 20,000 lbs of fries. Recently, P'unk Burger made news by expanding float and shake options to include dairy and non-dairy ice cream from Franklin Fountain in Old City.
For more information visit punkburger.com, call 215-468-PUNK, tweet @punk_burger and follow P'unk Burger on Facebook.
For more about Sweet Box, visit www.shopsweetbox.com or call (215) 237-4647 (tel:(215)%20237-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse