 
News By Tag
* Music Street Journal
* Music Reviews
* Progressive Rock
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rockford
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Six Years of Music Street Journal Are Archived

With the impending 20th Anniversary in a year Music Street Journal has begun publishing book collections of all their articles. The newest set has just been completed.
 
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- With the impending 20th Anniversary in a year Music Street Journal has begun publishing book collections of all their articles. The newest set has just been completed. That group has three volumes and archives all the articles published at MSJ in the year 2003. It's titled "Music Street Journal: 2003 Year Book."

In the last few months the Early Years has been released (that's 1998-2000 and is in six volumes) along with 2001 (in four volumes as 2001 Year Book), 2002 (three volumes - 2002 Years Book). All of the books are available in hardcover and paperback. They will eventually be available at Amazon and other outlets, but for now can be purchased exclusively at lulu.com/strangesound.

The first issue of Music Street Journal was released as an email document on February 1st, 1998. Since then the publication has grown into a website and continued by releasing an issue every two months. Music Street Journal publishes music reviews (CD, video, concert and more) along with music interviews. The primary focus is on progressive rock, but they cover everything.

That online bookstore at lulu.com/strangesound also has books by Gary Hill. Hill publishes Music Street Journal and is an author of such books as "The Strange Sound of Cthulhu: Music Inspired by the Writings of H.P. Lovecraft" and "Poetry of the Air: A Collection of Love Letters from Musicians to Music."

Music Street Journal can be found at musicstreetjournal.com. All articles ever published at the site are available sorted by artist and issue via text links at the top of the page. Additional material (audio interviews, photo galleries and much more) is available in the members area for as little as 6 dollars. A "click to register" link on the main page of the site reveals membership options.

Contact
Gary Hill PR
***@musicstreetjournal.com
End
Source:
Email:***@musicstreetjournal.com Email Verified
Tags:Music Street Journal, Music Reviews, Progressive Rock
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Rockford - Illinois - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gary Hill PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share