Six Years of Music Street Journal Are Archived

With the impending 20th Anniversary in a year Music Street Journal has begun publishing book collections of all their articles. The newest set has just been completed.

Contact

Gary Hill PR

***@musicstreetjournal.com Gary Hill PR

End

-- With the impending 20th Anniversary in a year Music Street Journal has begun publishing book collections of all their articles. The newest set has just been completed. That group has three volumes and archives all the articles published at MSJ in the year 2003. It's titled "Music Street Journal: 2003 Year Book."In the last few months the Early Years has been released (that's 1998-2000 and is in six volumes) along with 2001 (in four volumes as 2001 Year Book), 2002 (three volumes - 2002 Years Book). All of the books are available in hardcover and paperback. They will eventually be available at Amazon and other outlets, but for now can be purchased exclusively at lulu.com/strangesound.The first issue of Music Street Journal was released as an email document on February 1st, 1998. Since then the publication has grown into a website and continued by releasing an issue every two months. Music Street Journal publishes music reviews (CD, video, concert and more) along with music interviews. The primary focus is on progressive rock, but they cover everything.That online bookstore at lulu.com/strangesound also has books by Gary Hill. Hill publishes Music Street Journal and is an author of such books as "The Strange Sound of Cthulhu: Music Inspired by the Writings of H.P. Lovecraft" and "Poetry of the Air: A Collection of Love Letters from Musicians to Music."Music Street Journal can be found at musicstreetjournal.com. All articles ever published at the site are available sorted by artist and issue via text links at the top of the page. Additional material (audio interviews, photo galleries and much more) is available in the members area for as little as 6 dollars. A "click to register" link on the main page of the site reveals membership options.