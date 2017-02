Homeschool Families Collect Free Valentine's Day Curriculum

The Old Schoolhouse(R) has a bouquet of free gifts for Valentine's Day - the "I Heart Valentine's Day Special" - for homeschoolers and anyone interested in alternative education.

--is celebrating Valentine's Day with a bouquet of free gifts. There are approximately 2.3 million homeschooling families in the United States,[1] and with the growth in homeschooling in this country,is dedicated to serving the homeschool community and those interested in alternative education.is a resource for support and encouragement for homeschooling families. Printed annually and available in a free quarterly digital format online, or by free app for tablets and phones, this magazine features authors and columnists, experts in their fields, who provide quality content. There are homeschoolers throughout the world that use a variety of curriculum and teaching approaches, and homeschooling is growing in minority markets.desires to connect with and encourage all homeschoolers through its magazine and SchoolhouseTeachers.com online k-12 learning portal.The four gifts included inThe Old SchoolhouseValentine package are: "A Bouquet of Valentine's Day Fun" (recipes, games, and curriculum for all ages), "The Death of Love" (Deborah Wuehler's insight into loving those who disagree with your beliefs), "Strengthening the Homeschool Marriage" (full presentation of the Homeschool and Family Schoolhouse Expo), and: Living the Good Life Frugally (simple ways to share love without straining the budget). The "I Heart Valentine's Day Special," which includes all of the items mentioned, can be accessed at http://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/ product/i-heart- valentin... with no purchase necessary. Just come claim the gifts.Educating at home is not new, and it is legal in all 50 states. Research by Dr. Brian Ray and NHERI (National Home Education Research Institute) shows that homeschoolers consistently perform above average academically.[2] Other research indicates above average SAT and ACT test scores of home-educated children.Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse®(TOS) was founded with the goal of helping homeschool families gain the facts and inspiration they need to confidently educate their children at home. It has grown into one of the largest homeschooling-support companies in the world. TOS resources help home educators produce educated, well-adjusted students who are in high demand in the workplace as well as in colleges and universities across the country.1. http://www.nheri.org/ research/research- facts-on-homeschoo... 2. http://www.nheri.org/research/research-facts-on-homeschooling.html