Homeschool Families Collect Free Valentine's Day Curriculum
The Old Schoolhouse(R) has a bouquet of free gifts for Valentine's Day - the "I Heart Valentine's Day Special" - for homeschoolers and anyone interested in alternative education.
The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is a resource for support and encouragement for homeschooling families. Printed annually and available in a free quarterly digital format online, or by free app for tablets and phones, this magazine features authors and columnists, experts in their fields, who provide quality content. There are homeschoolers throughout the world that use a variety of curriculum and teaching approaches, and homeschooling is growing in minority markets. The Old Schoolhouse® desires to connect with and encourage all homeschoolers through its magazine and SchoolhouseTeachers.com online k-12 learning portal.
The four gifts included inThe Old Schoolhouse® Valentine package are: "A Bouquet of Valentine's Day Fun" (recipes, games, and curriculum for all ages), "The Death of Love" (Deborah Wuehler's insight into loving those who disagree with your beliefs), "Strengthening the Homeschool Marriage" (full presentation of the Homeschool and Family Schoolhouse Expo), and Molly Green Magazine: Living the Good Life Frugally (simple ways to share love without straining the budget). The "I Heart Valentine's Day Special," which includes all of the items mentioned, can be accessed at http://www.theoldschoolhouse.com/
Educating at home is not new, and it is legal in all 50 states. Research by Dr. Brian Ray and NHERI (National Home Education Research Institute) shows that homeschoolers consistently perform above average academically.[
Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse®
