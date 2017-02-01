News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pulse of the City News Awards Businesses for Outstanding Customer Service
Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction honorees have all achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars, and are consecutive-year winners.
In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Sam's Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. of San Diego (www.heatingandairsandiego.com)
Guy Painting LLC in Indianapolis (www.guypainting.com) is also a four-time Pulse Award winner. A family-owned-
Full Nelson Plumbing, Inc. in Kansas City, Mo., (www.fullnelsoninc.com)
Michael Nash Design Build & Homes of Fairfax, Va., (www.michael-
Ambassador Painting in Wheat Ridge, Colo., (www.ambassadorpainting.com)
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.
Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"
If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides "customer-first"
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.
Contact
Jamie Rawcliffe
***@pulseofthecitynews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse