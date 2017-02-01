 
Pulse of the City News Awards Businesses for Outstanding Customer Service

Pulse of the City News' most recent customer satisfaction honorees have all achieved the highest possible rating of 5 stars, and are consecutive-year winners.
 
 
LAPEER, Mich. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- AsPulse of the City News begins rolling out the 2017 winners of its prestigious Customer Satisfaction Award, several honorees are receiving their third or fourth straight award.

In affiliation with The Stirling Center for Excellence, Pulse of the City researches building and construction companies to identify those companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience. Pulse's research team accepts public and industry nominations and also scours multiple sources, including online customer reviews, blogs, websites, awards and more to put together a balanced and objective rating for each company. The Customer Satisfaction Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.

Sam's Heating & Air Conditioning Inc. of San Diego (www.heatingandairsandiego.com) has received the Pulse Award every year since 2014. Sam's Heating & Air Conditioning is a small, owner-operated company specializing in the service and repair of heating and air conditioning units and systems, only recommending purchase of a new unit when it's to the customer's advantage. The company does also handle complete installation of new units for both residential and commercial clients. For more information, visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/34y2t2....

Guy Painting LLC in Indianapolis (www.guypainting.com) is also a four-time Pulse Award winner. A family-owned-and-operated business, Guy Painting provides full-service interior and exterior painting services for homes and businesses. Additionally, Guy Painting specializes in prep work, including repair or replacement of rotten wood windows. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/64z20314z2/Guy-Painting-LLC/Indianapolis/IN.

Full Nelson Plumbing, Inc. in Kansas City, Mo., (www.fullnelsoninc.com) just received its fourth consecutive Pulse Award. Since 2003, Full Nelson Plumbing has been providing residential and commercial plumbing services with modern technology and old-fashioned customer service. A family- and veteran-owned business, Full Nelson Plumbing also provides emergency services. Visit its Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/64x2w28443/Full-Nelson-Plumbing-Inc/Kansas-City/MO.

Michael Nash Design Build & Homes of Fairfax, Va., (www.michael-nash.com) is a four-time Pulse Award winner and a community of residential building professionals. For more than 25 years, Michael Nash has worked to make home improvement and custom home building projects a homeowner-friendly experience. Since its early days, the company has evolved its services to handle every phase of the building or remodeling project from design to construction and even interior design. Visit Michael Nash's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/7413w254z2/Michael-Nash-Design-Build-Homes/Fairfax/VA.

Ambassador Painting in Wheat Ridge, Colo., (www.ambassadorpainting.com) received its third straight Pulse Award in 2017. Ambassador Painting is a family-owned contractor specializing in interior and exterior house painting. Its team is made up of full-time house painters (not subcontractors) who specialize in a hand brush and roller technique that seals each house in color for years to come. Visit the company's Star Page at https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/company-details/44y2x224w2/Ambassador-Painting/Wheat-Ridge/CO.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. By determining an annual rating for companies, there is a stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week, and also avoids succumbing to unfounded negative commentary that may be featured prominently in other rating systems.

Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, says, "We are especially happy to find those elite companies that repeatedly maintain top-flight customer satisfaction scores in our research and review systems. They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!"

If you are hiring for a project and wish to verify whether the candidates earned the Pulse Award, search for that information at www.pulseofthecitynews.com/search.php.

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the "customer experience" perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

The Stirling Center provides "customer-first" learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.

