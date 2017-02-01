AveryHess Realtors Website Nominated for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Award

Contact

-- AveryHess Realtors' newly designed website, www.averyhess.com, has been nominated for the Best Visual Design Award by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World. The award recognizes sites with exceptional visual excellence and sophisticated core design."We are thrilled to be honored with a nomination for this prestigious award from our peers in the real estate industry," says AveryHess president, Scott Avery. "Our team worked very hard to develop a world class, state-of-the-art website that provides the most intuitive, comprehensive and effective web experience for home buyers, home sellers, renters, investors, and other real estate clients."The new AveryHess website launched in November of 2016 with a new look and feel, video testimonials, and a number of innovative features. Some of the new features include:, a tool that finds homes for sale that match the home buyer's monthly budget within +/- $100;a proprietary online pricing estimate that lets home sellers know that their home is worth;, a visual tour of communities and neighborhoods across Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC curated and written by AveryHess associates.Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) is the home of the world's market-leading independent residential brokerages in over 60 countries, with over 550 firms and 128,000 associates producing over one million transactions valued at $351 billion annually."The 140 companies that earned the WQC this year include some of the best websites in the industry, so to earn further distinction as an award nominee reflects true excellence in website design, functionality and content," said Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldPresident/CEO Pam O'Connor."Our new tagline at AveryHess is 'Every Step of the Way,'" says Avery. "Because the first step in most real estate transactions these days begins online, the goal with the new website was to create a one-stop destination that truly responds to the needs of the client.""Since the relauch of the site, we are already seeing a tremendous uptick in visits," Avery continues. "More importantly, we've gotten universally positive feedback on the user experience from our clients and agents.AveryHess's new website was developed by its in-house marketing team working with the firm's agency partner, BlueFusion Creative & Marketing.In addition to the nomination for Best Visual Design, AveryHess successfully completed the requirements to earn the 2017 Website Quality Certification (WQC). The winner will be announced at LeadingRE's Annual Conference, held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach from March 1-3.###Founded in 1992, AveryHess, Realtors® is an independent real estate brokerage firm that operates in eight offices serving Metro DC, Maryland, and Virginia. With more than 200 agents, the company is committed to providing the best service, market knowledge, technology and decision support to its clients every step of the way.